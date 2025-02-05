New funding supports northern-led food solutions and reduces reliance on southern supply chains

IQALUIT, NU, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's northern food sector has significant potential to increase its production, grow the local economy, and create new jobs. Supporting investment in community-led projects is essential to leveraging local knowledge and resources, strengthening culturally-relevant food systems, and finding innovative solutions to regional challenges.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing close to $15 million in renewed funding over three years for the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund (NICI). NICI is a proven program that supports food sector businesses and social enterprises, including community and Indigenous-led projects that reduce dependence on the southern food industry.

Funding will be administered through the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) for the territories, while the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec (CED) and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) will manage new funding for Nunavik (northern Quebec) and Nunatsiavut (northern Labrador), respectively.

Through the renewal and expansion of this important program, the Government of Canada is supporting initiatives that improve community food resiliency and diversify economic growth across the North.

Quotes

"Over the past five years, CanNor has successfully delivered funding through the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund to support northern food solutions across the three territories. The expanded funding for communities throughout Inuit Nunangat marks an important next step to support prosperity and wellbeing across all of Inuit Nunangat."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Today, we are helping move the important work of reconciliation forward by supporting economic development in Indigenous communities. We are proud to be delivering funding for projects in the food sector in Nunavik. The success of these projects will support stronger food systems in Inuit communities in Northern Quebec and strengthen the Quebec economy."

- The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Quick facts

Through NICI, nearly $15 million will be invested over three years across the territories, northern Quebec and Labrador . $9 million will be administered by CanNor for projects in Nunavut , the Northwest Territories and the Yukon ; $4,081,000 will be administered by CED for projects in Nunavik (northern Quebec ); and $1,773,000 will be administered by ACOA for projects in Nunatsiavut (northern Labrador ). Each Economic Development Agency will administer funds separately based on local requirements.

will be invested over three years across the territories, northern and . The renewed and expanded NICI Fund builds on an earlier version of the program administered by CanNor between 2019 and 2024, which saw $15 million for projects on northern food solutions across the three territories.

for projects on northern food solutions across the three territories. The expansion of funding to encompass all of Inuit Nunangat works towards commitments under the Government of Canada Inuit Nunangat Policy, which aims to align programming and services for all Inuit regions within Canada , including Inuvialuit, Nunavut , Nunavik and Nunatsiavut.

