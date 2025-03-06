TORONTO, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Resource development makes up about one-third of GDP in Canada's North, driving economic success for both Northerners and Canadians. Mining exploration and development projects have the potential to sustain northern economies for many years to come and play a key role in the prosperity and economic growth of local communities.

On March 5, at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2025 Convention, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a federal investment of up to $420,000 to the governments of Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. This funding will support a collaborative project among the territorial governments to attract investment and strengthen the growth of the mining sector in the North through strategic promotional activities at leading industry events.

Through this investment, the Government of Canada, through CanNor, is enabling the territorial governments to draw more domestic and foreign investors to the responsibly-sourced resource and critical minerals sector in the North.

Quotes

"Mining remains a cornerstone of economic and community development in the North. By supporting projects that attract a variety of investors, we can secure the future of mining across the territories. Projects like this ensure we can continue to promote this vital sector for the prosperity of the North, while also advancing the development of strategic critical minerals for all of Canada."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Yukon's mining and mineral exploration industries are rich with potential, and the Government of Yukon is committed to attracting responsible investment that drives growth and benefits Yukoners. We appreciate the Government of Canada's support in promoting investment and strengthening the North's mining sector. Now, more than ever, investing in the North's critical minerals sector is essential. This investment will enhance Yukon's global visibility and accelerate the development of critical minerals, securing a stronger, more sustainable future for the North and Canada."

- The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Yukon Premier and Minister of Economic Development

"Mining has long been the backbone of the Northwest Territories' economy, providing jobs, opportunities, and lasting benefits for our communities. As we look ahead, attracting investment in critical minerals exploration is key to ensuring that resource development remains a driver of economic growth in the territory. This investment will help showcase the NWT's immense potential on the global stage, strengthening partnerships and advancing responsible development for the benefit of Northerners and all Canadians."

- Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, Government of the Northwest Territories

"This partnership will allow us to attract responsible investment that will positively impact the economic return on mineral extraction. Mining is a major pillar of our economy, creating jobs, promoting internal trade, and by strengthening our pan-territorial relations, unlocking the full economic potential of the North."

- The Honourable David Akeeagok, Minister of Economic Development and Transportation

Quick facts

CanNor is contributing up to $420,000 for this three-year project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program.

for this three-year project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. The project is a pan-territorial initiative organized by the governments of Yukon , Northwest Territories and Nunavut. The territorial governments are securing remaining funds for a total of $630,000 .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For further information, please contact: Greg Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Northern Affairs and CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, NWT, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]