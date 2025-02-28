A CanNor contribution of up to $6 million supports the construction of a modular housing facility in Arviat

ARVIAT, NU, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Affordable housing is a priority for Nunavut. Communities across the territory face some of the most expensive shipping, material and labour costs for housing construction in Canada. The Government of Canada is working with Inuit, the territorial government and local businesses to develop Nunavut-based solutions that will see more Nunavummiut have their own home.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a federal investment of up to $6 million to Sakku Properties Ltd. (SPL) to support construction of a modular housing factory in Arviat, Nunavut. This includes purchasing and shipping materials and the installation of the building's steel structure, roof, and envelope.

Once the factory begins operations later in 2025, 40 full-time employees will support operations. The factory is expected to produce approximately 40 homes a year. SPL will also incorporate a training program to invest in training local skilled trades persons to help support operations while boosting the number of Inuit employees in the construction industry throughout the Kivalliq region.

The Government of Canada, through CanNor, continues to support innovative projects that grow northern housing businesses, lower housing costs, and provide a new venue for the development of a skilled workforce.

Quotes

"Northerners are no strangers to innovation. They understand the unique circumstances they face and leverage local knowledge and practicality to get the job done. Through the Government of Canada's continued support of Sakku Properties Ltd.'s modular housing factory, we are investing in a local initiative that can get more homes built in Nunavut, for Nunavummiut, and by Nunavummiut. I am pleased that through this project, Sakku Properties Ltd. will increase opportunities for Inuit to learn trades and bolster capacity in a much-needed sector."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The Kivalliq Inuit Association is pleased to see many strong partners come together to support this exciting and innovative modular housing factory – the first ever manufacturing facility in Nunavut. Housing is a crisis situation in Nunavut, and Sakku Innovative Building Solutions is an important local solution to help our communities deliver more housing built by Inuit for Inuit."

- Kono Tattuinee, President, Kivalliq Inuit Association

"The Sakku Innovative Building Solutions factory in Arviat will be a important influence for how homes are built in Nunavut. It will allow for year-round home building and skills training for the first time, and produce housing designed for the needs of local communities. We thank CanNor for their partnership and support of this ground-breaking, Inuit-led initiative."

- David Kakuktinniq, President, Sakku Investment Corporation

Quick facts

CanNor is contributing up to $6 million for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program.

for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. SPL was incorporated on October 12, 1993 , and falls under the umbrella of Sakku Investment Corporation's group of companies, which is a designated Inuit Birthright Corporation and is the development arm of the Kivalliq Inuit Association. SPL operates primarily within real estate and has a diverse portfolio that encompasses both residential and commercial properties. It has provided $13 million in its own funding for the modular housing factory to date.

