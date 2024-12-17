OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing parliamentarians and Canadians with information about how public funds are used to deliver the programs and services that Canadians rely on.

Today, Treasury Board President and Minister of Transport Anita Anand tabled the 2024 Public Accounts of Canada and the 2023-24 Departmental Results Reports in Parliament.

The Public Accounts of Canada is the annual report of the government's financials for the past fiscal year and outlines the Government of Canada's expenditures and revenues.

Every year the Auditor General issues an audit opinion on the government's financial statements. For the 26th consecutive year, the government has received a "clean" audit opinion. This demonstrates the high quality of Canada's financial reporting.

The Departmental Results Reports measure each government organization's progress toward objectives set out in their annual Departmental Plans.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat specifically has made progress in several areas, including leading the first phase of the Refocusing Government Spending initiative, enhancing guidance around government procurement, and launching the Canada School of Public Service's executive leadership program for Black public servants.

The government will continue to seek opportunities to improve transparency and accountability through the information provided to Canadians and parliamentarians.

Quote

"Our government is committed to ensuring that Canadians can clearly see where we are spending and what results we are achieving. The Public Accounts of Canada and the annual Departmental Results Reports show how government is performing against its plans to deliver programs and services that matter to Canadians. This is an important measure of accountability to ensure that we are prudent and effective with taxpayer dollars."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

In the interest of providing earlier access to year-end information about expenditures, the government has committed to producing the Public Accounts of Canada by October 15 , starting in 2025.

by , starting in 2025. The government's annual planning and reporting cycle reflects the government's budget planning and resource allocation priorities for the fiscal year.

This cycle includes the Federal Budget, Economic and Fiscal Update, Departmental Plans, Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates, Departmental Results Reports and the Public Accounts of Canada .

. GC InfoBase provides easy access to information from the Departmental Plans and Departmental Results Reports using easy-to-understand interactive infographics.

Associated Links

Stay connected

X: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Myah Tomasi, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected], 343-543-7210; Media Relations: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]