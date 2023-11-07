OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, announced the launch of a public consultation on regulatory opportunities to improve the efficiency and resiliency of Canada's supply chains.

The consultation is open on the Let's Talk Federal Regulations platform until January 15, 2024, and seeks feedback on supply chain issues related to critical minerals, transportation, and border operations.

This consultation, part of the third round of the government's Targeted Regulatory Reviews, will gather feedback from Canadians, businesses, and stakeholders on opportunities to strengthen and modernize Canada's supply chains.

Through the first 2 rounds of Targeted Regulatory Reviews, departments developed Roadmaps, or action plans, and are implementing more than 100 distinct regulatory modernization initiatives related to high-growth sectors and themes. These concrete actions will accelerate growth, competition and innovation in the Canadian economy while continuing to uphold Canada's health, safety, security, and environmental objectives.

Quote

"Supply chain resiliency is critical for a strong economy. As we continue our work to strengthen Canada's supply chains, we know the best ideas and solutions come when we engage openly and broadly. This consultation will allow us to gather important feedback so we can take relevant, impactful action to ensure our supply chains across industries related to critical minerals, transportation, and border operations are resilient. As a result, these industries will better support our economic growth and access to goods and services."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

As part of broader plans to modernize Canada's regulatory system, Budget 2018 announced funding to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat to coordinate Targeted Regulatory Reviews.

regulatory system, Budget 2018 announced funding to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat to coordinate Targeted Regulatory Reviews. 2 rounds of Targeted Regulatory Reviews have been completed to date: Round 1: Agri-food and aquaculture; health and biosciences; and transportation and infrastructure; and Round 2: Clean technology; digitalization and technology-neutral regulations; and international standards.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Ezechiel Nana, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-576-7633; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]