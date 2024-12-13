OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, today issued the following statement:

"With the holiday travel season about to begin, it was my pleasure to host the first quarterly roundtable with key air sector service providers, including the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), NAV CANADA, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat, Porter Airlines, and some of our largest airports across the country (Toronto Pearson, Vancouver, Montreal-Trudeau, Calgary, and Halifax Stanfield) to discuss the readiness of the system to ensure smooth holiday and winter travel for Canadians.

"During the roundtable, we discussed how all entities in the air travel ecosystem are working together to prepare for the surge in air passengers during the busiest time of the year. We looked for opportunities to optimize information and communication among partners, to help manage pressures during peak periods. We talked about the importance of contingency planning and sufficient staffing to minimize the impact of unforeseen events on passengers, and agreed to stay in close contact throughout the season.

"We all understand that some delays and cancellations can sometimes be unavoidable, especially with Canada's winter weather. But we also know we can learn from previous challenges and airlines and airports can communicate proactively and transparently with passengers. Canadians work hard and save up to travel. They deserve to have an enjoyable and efficient experience."

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

