Minister Anand highlights federal funding with representatives of the Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services of Halton

HALTON, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time. Prevention and support services are essential to respond to the needs of Canadians, as gender equality cannot be achieved without addressing this critical issue.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, met with representatives of Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) of Halton to highlight the progress of their project, Trauma and Cultural Informed Crisis Line Survivors.

SAVIS of Halton is providing robust services, resources, and supports serving the urgent needs of those experiencing gender-based violence.

Through their project, they are engaging with Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ victims and survivors of gender-based violence, which ensures trauma- and culturally-informed programming. This project received almost $110,000 from Women's and Gender Equality Canada in December 2022.

The funding has allowed SAVIS of Halton to hire a crisis-line coordinator for the first time and to update the training curriculum for their crisis-line volunteers, which is now aligned with best-practices and includes a trauma-informed perspective. This curriculum was developed following an extensive intersectional consultation with those who are traditionally marginalized and under-represented in decisions, in particular the 2SLGBTQI+ and Indigenous communities. They are currently piloting the revised material.

As a further project outcome, SAVIS of Halton has worked with two of their main partners – Nina's Place and Victim Services – to develop a video for those who have experienced sexual violence, showing how the three services, medical, legal and crisis counselling support, work together to provide wrap-around care. It is due to be released at the end of May.

SAVIS of Halton will be sharing their learnings with the gender-based violence sector to help strengthen supports to Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ gender-based violence survivors and their families across Canada.

"I am grateful for the crucial work that SAVIS does in Oakville and Halton. Thanks to this federal grant of approximately $110,000, SAVIS is expanding its services by bolstering its staff and volunteer network – enabling it to assist many more survivors who need this support. We will continue to strengthen survivor-centric support services and work to ensure that no one is left behind in our Oakville community."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of Hon. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"This grant through Women and Gender Equality Canada, is providing SAVIS the opportunity to support survivors of sexual assault and gender-based violence with trauma informed services. SAVIS is collaborating with an advisory committee, community agencies and stakeholders to bring forth guiding principles, training modules and community resources."

Silvia Samsa, Executive Director, Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) of Halton

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, particularly Pillar 4, supports Indigenous-led approaches. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is aligned with and complements the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan, and the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway).

The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. GBV disproportionately affects women and girls. Certain intersectional populations also experience high levels of violence or are underserved in the GBV sector, such as Indigenous women and girls; Black and racialized women; immigrant and refugee women; members of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities; people with disabilities; and women living in Northern, rural, and remote communities.

