Minister Anand announces members of the Working Group on Public Service Productivity

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - A healthy economy depends on strong productivity, which leads to faster growth, more jobs and higher wages. In August, the Government of Canada announced its plans to establish a working group to examine productivity in the federal public service and inform the government's economic plan.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, announced the members of the Government's Working Group on Public Service Productivity. The membership of the group represents several sectors, including the public service, labour, academia, and technology.

The working group, which will host its first meeting on December 11, 2024, will identify opportunities to advance the public service's ability to be innovative, flexible and efficient in delivering programs and services for Canadians and supporting businesses. Co-chaired by the President of the Treasury Board and the Secretary of the Treasury Board, the working group will produce a report on their work by March 2025.

Along with recent efforts to refocus $15.8 billion in spending toward Canadians' highest priorities, the findings of this working group will help ensure the government continues to deliver value and results for Canadians in the most efficient manner. By enhancing productivity in the public service, the Government of Canada is improving the programs and services that Canadians rely on, and helping grow the economy.

"With the public sector accounting for nearly 40% of Canada's GDP, it's crucial to consider the role of the federal public service in strengthening Canada's productivity. This working group will help us find productivity solutions that will improve service delivery, support Canadians and businesses, and help strengthen our economy."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

On August 27, 2024 , Minister Anand and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the working group to examine productivity and inform the government's economic plan.





The working group will be chaired by Minister Anand and the Secretary of the Treasury Board, Bill Matthews.





. The working group will undertake its work through a series of meetings through winter 2025. It will be supported by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

