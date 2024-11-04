Minister Anand announces investment to support the training and development of IT workers in the Government of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building its digital talent to deliver best-in-class digital programs and services for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, announced the first annual investment of $4.725 million to support the IT Community Training and Development Fund.

The fund aims to support the professional development of over 20,000 IT practitioners in the Government of Canada (GC) and was established under the latest collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC).

Managed jointly by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and PIPSC, this fund provides support to ongoing efforts to equip the government's IT professionals with the latest digital skills and knowledge. In doing so, the fund helps to strengthen the capacity of the public service to design, deliver, and maintain robust, human-centered technology solutions and services.

By supporting the expertise and excellence of the public service, we can deliver effective, modern and citizen-focussed programs and services to Canadians.

Details of training and development opportunities are available via the GC Digital Talent Platform: IT Community Training and Development Fund | GC Digital Talent

Quote

"The Government of Canada is building its digital talent to deliver best-in-class services to Canadian in the digital age. The IT Community Training and Development Fund will help our efforts to future-proof our public service by building in-house technical expertise to ensure we deliver high quality and reliable services that Canadians deserve.''

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"This fund is a positive step in recognizing and supporting the career development of IT professionals who are the backbone of our federal government's digital presence. This investment not only expands skill-building opportunities for our members but also has the potential to reduce the government's reliance on outsourcing. By strengthening in-house expertise, we can preserve critical institutional knowledge, reduce dependency on IT consultants, and ensure the high-quality, cost-effective services Canadian taxpayers expect."

- Jennifer Carr, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

Quick Facts

The IT Community Training and Development Fund was launched in 2024 under the latest collective bargaining agreement with the IT Group with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC).

(PIPSC). A total amount of $4.725 million will be provided annually, starting April 1, 2024 , for the duration of the current IT Collective Agreement to significantly invest in the enterprise-wide professional growth and skill enhancement of the GC's digital workforce, currently comprising of over 20,000 employees.

will be provided annually, starting , for the duration of the current IT Collective Agreement to significantly invest in the enterprise-wide professional growth and skill enhancement of the GC's digital workforce, currently comprising of over 20,000 employees. The GC Digital Talent Strategy supports new digital skills development, recruitment and retention, including untapped and underrepresented sources of talent to meet current and anticipated requirements of the digital community.

The GC Digital Talent Strategy supports several Government of Canada strategies: The GC Application Hosting Strategy, The Data Strategy for the Federal Public Service, and GC Enterprise Cyber Security Strategy.

strategies: The GC Application Hosting Strategy, The Data Strategy for the Federal Public Service, and GC Enterprise Cyber Security Strategy. In January 2024 , the Government launched the new GC Digital Talent Platform, which serves as a centralized hub for connecting individuals, internal and external, with a wide range of digital and tech roles across the GC. The platform has approximately 850 prequalified applicants ready to be paired with digital opportunities in the federal public service. New job opportunities are posted on an ongoing basis.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts (media): Myah Tomasi, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-543-7210; Johanne Fillion, Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, Communications Officer, 613-883-4900, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]