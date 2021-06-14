ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A must-attend event that highlights current best practices in the mining environment, the renowned Mining and the Environment Symposium is taking place virtually until this Wednesday. Organised by the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), the event is already in its 7th edition.

This technical and scientific conference is intended for people in the environmental and mining field from a variety of backgrounds, including industry, academia and governments. Many specialists from across Canada and around the world gather for this important event.

"The growing interest in the Symposium, despite the fact that we had to opt for an online edition, demonstrates the importance of environmental issues in the mining sector," says Isabelle Demers, president of the organising committee and professor at UQAT's Research Institute of Mines and Environment. "This activity is essential to ensure that the latest developments can circulate freely among both academic researchers and government and industry representatives," she adds.

This year's event features three internationally renowned keynote speakers: David Blowes from the University of Waterloo, Ward Wilson from the University of Alberta and Ulrich Mayer from the University of British Columbia.

Site rehabilitation, mine waste management, prediction of mine effluent quality and water treatment as well as responsible development and mining innovations are the main themes addressed during these three days, as well as a poster competition for graduate students.

"The primary objective of this international event, which brings together more than 300 people, is to share the latest knowledge and discuss practical field experiences in order to find solutions to reconcile resource exploitation and environmental protection," concludes Professor Demers.

During the Symposium, the Frederick W. Firlotte Career Award will also be presented to a prominent individual for his or her contributions to the mining environment in Quebec.

This event is held every three years and is the result of a collaboration between UQAT, CIM, the Research Institute on Mines and the Environment (RIME) UQAT-Polytechnique, Polytechnique Montréal and numerous partners from industry and government.

The various presentations will be offered in both French and English and will include translated subtitles.

