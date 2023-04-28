SUDBURY, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, the 2023 BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility conference will continue to advance the conversation toward a fully-integrated battery electric supply chain in Ontario and throughout Canada.

The conference will be held May 31 and June 1, 2023, at Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology, one of Canada's top research colleges for industrial Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) research and technology.

BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility Conference May 31 and June 1, 2023 Sudbury, Ontario (CNW Group/City of Greater Sudbury)

"As a global leader in the adoption of BEV technology in mining and mine electrification, Greater Sudbury plays a vital role in the advancements of the battery electric supply chain," said Mayor of Greater Sudbury Mayor Lefebvre. "Our city has the land, the talent and the resources, and we are actively supporting our partners in the automotive sector. We are looking forward to welcoming conference delegates from across Ontario and beyond."

As automotive manufacturers move to fully electric vehicles by 2040, this event brings together leaders from across Canada to focus on the entire BEV supply chain and forges relationships between leaders in mining, automotive, battery technology, transportation and green energy.

This year's event includes a diverse display of battery electric consumer, transit and recreational vehicles, as well as mining equipment that will be accessible to conference delegates and the public.

"Bringing together industry leaders for an action-focused critical conversation with a common purpose demonstrates our commitment to advancing the battery electric supply chain," said City of Greater Sudbury Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer. "We are proud to host this event and demonstrate our community's innovation potential, while showcasing the incredible talent and expertise we have here in the north."

The conference will feature a wide range of speakers, including the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trades, and Jean Marc Leclerc, President and Chief Executive Officer, Honda Canada. Other speakers include representatives from:

Global Automakers of Canada

Mining Association of Canada

Electric Autonomy Canada

Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association

BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility is presented by the City of Greater Sudbury, Greater Sudbury Development Corporation, Frontier Lithium, Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology, Electric Vehicle Society, Electric Autonomy Canada, and Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network. For complete conference details, including registration information, visit www.bevindepth.ca.

SOURCE City of Greater Sudbury

For further information: [email protected]