MiniLuxe, Inc. Opens the Market

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digitally-driven, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and empowerment platform in nail care. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been promoting standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in the nail care service industry. MiniLuxe seeks to become one of the largest educators and employers of Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members who are part of one of the largest independent workforces of women.

"Listing publicly on TSXV marks a major step in MiniLuxe's journey as we continue to positively transform the nail care industry", said Anthony Tjan, Executive Chairman, MiniLuxe Inc. "We are building a digital-first platform to uplift the largest independent workforce of women, celebrating their creativity and craft with the highest standards of clean and hygiene."

Today, MiniLuxe provides talent services (nail care and waxing services) and products (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage their scheduling, clientele, bonuses and gratuity, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services.

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Tony Tjan, Executive Chairman, MiniLuxe, [email protected]; Zoe Krislock, Chief Executive Officer, MiniLuxe, [email protected]

