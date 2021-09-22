MineHub Virtually Opens the Market
Sep 22, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Arnoud Star Busmann, President and Chief Executive Officer, MineHub Technologies Inc., ("MineHub" or the "Company") (TSXV: MHUB), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
MineHub Technologies is an innovative technology company focused on improving efficiency in the mining and metals supply chain and bringing trust to the management and trading of natural resources. MineHub's core services digitise the key interactions between participants, bringing automation, cost savings, security, ESG and regulatory compliance to a large set of stakeholders. For more information please visit: https://www.minehub.com/.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Nominis Advisory, Angus Campbell at [email protected]; Investor Relations, RB Milestone Group, LLC (RBMG) at [email protected]
Share this article