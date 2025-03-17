Mind Your Own Business returns to AMI-tv and AMI+ on March 18, offering essential business advice to entrepreneurs in the disability community

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - With country-wide unease in the business sector affecting everyone, advice for Canadian entrepreneurs is critical.

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI), in partnership with Apple Orchard Productions, is pleased to announce the eight-episode Season 4 return of Mind Your Own Business.

Hosted by entrepreneur Kevin Shaw, who is blind, entrepreneurs in the disability community aim to take their businesses to the next level with help from high-profile Canadian mentors Karen Wong, co-founder and CEO of Takulabs Ltd.; Kelly Bron Johnson, founder and principal IDEA Advisor, Completely Inclusive; and Chris Gaulin, founder and CEO of Fastoche Canada.

Entrepreneurs and companies featured in Season 4 of Mind Your Own Business are Resonate Adaptive, VIPwear, Be a Handy, Bollywheels, MAXIMUS Athletics, Empowered Para, Pink Blossom Events and Accessible By Design.

Season 4 of Mind Your Own Business debuts Tuesday, March 18, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and can be streamed on demand for free on AMI+.

The eight Season 4 episodes include:

Tuesday, March 18, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern — "Resonate Adaptive"

Riccardo is a musician who has developed a system enabling people to play the piano without the use of their legs. Our mentors meet with Riccardo to help with marketing strategies and develop a plan for business scalability.

Tuesday, March 26, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern — "VIPwear"

Amanda is a designer whose clothing aims to change how we interact with people who are blind or partially sighted. She approached the mentors for advice on how to get VIPwear's message to the disability community.

Tuesday, April 1, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern — "Be a Handy"

Blair operates "Be a Handy," an immersive tour giving the able-bodied community a chance to see the beauty and struggles his city has to offer. Blair speaks with the mentors about securing funding and expansion.

Tuesday, April 8, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern — "Bollywheels"

Roneel started Bollywheels to challenge what people think a dancer should be. Now he's turning to the mentors to discover what it takes to make Bollywheels a success in the business world and on the dance floor.

Tuesday, April 15, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern — "MAXIMUS Athletics"

Andrew's company, MAXIMUS Athletics, creates pre-workout supplements to help you reach your potential at the gym. In order for MAXIMUS to reach its potential, Andrew needs help raising some serious capital.

Tuesday, April 22, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern — "Empowered Para"

Brittney is a content creator seeking collaborations with brands to promote her message. But being a full-time influencer can be challenging and time-consuming. Let's see if our mentors' expertise influences our influencer.

Tuesday, April 29, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern — "Pink Blossom"

Jasmine created Pink Blossom Events, a platform for creative professionals from diverse backgrounds to collaborate, network and form connections. She needs help spreading the word and to her target audience.

Tuesday, May 6, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern — "Accessible By Design"

Brad knows how to make the world more accessible, and has already made many restaurants and bars that way. His vision is to spread the message even further and needs advice on how to scale his business.

About host Kevin Shaw

Kevin Shaw is a trailblazing entrepreneur, media producer, and accessibility innovator whose career has consistently set new standards in business, broadcasting, and inclusive design. Based in Toronto, Kevin has built a legacy of creating groundbreaking experiences, inspiring change, and proving that true innovation happens when creativity meets purpose. His work has empowered thousands, transforming how people consume media, build businesses and engage with the world.

About Apple Orchard Productions

Apple Orchard Productions is a full-service media company specializing in television, branded content, and documentaries. With a reputation for high-quality storytelling and efficient production, the company collaborates with clients to create compelling content that resonates with audiences. From development to final delivery, Apple Orchard Productions is committed to producing engaging and impactful media.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

