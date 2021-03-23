Minco Silver Renews the Exploration Permit on its Fuwan Silver Project

TSX: MSV; OTCQX: MISVF;

WKN:A0ESX5



VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) announces the exploration permit for its Fuwan Silver Project ("Fuwan") has been renewed by the Chinese Government Agencies. The new expiry date of the permit is March 8, 2026. Now that the Fuwan and Changkeng Gold Project exploration permits have been renewed, the Company plans to resume permitting and development activities on the projects.

The Company is also actively reviewing high quality mineral projects inside and outside China for acquisition and has working capital of approximately $42 million with no debt, including $32 million cash and short term investments.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company's primary focus is to advance our properties, the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, towards production. The Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project are adjoined and are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. We also seek to identify and acquire additional precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Jennifer Trevitt, at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 [email protected] .

