Minco Silver Announces Voting Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

All matters outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2025 (the "Information Circular") were approved by shareholders. The number of directors was set at four (4), and all director nominees were duly elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Ken Z. Cai 99.95 % 0.05 % Maria Tang 99.91 % 0.09 % George Lian 99.91 % 0.09 % Tim Sun 99.91 % 0.09 %

Shareholders also approved the following resolutions:

99.95% in favour of setting the number of directors at four;

of setting the number of directors at four; 99.95% in favour of appointing MSLL CAP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year; and

of appointing MSLL CAP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year; and 99.93% in favour of transacting other business as described in the Information Circular.

Detailed voting results are available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ on June 20, 2025.

About Minco Silver : Minco Silver Corporation (TSX: MSV / OTCQX: MISVF / WKN: A0ESX5) is a Canadian public company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential mineral resource projects. The Company's flagship assets include the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, both located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. Minco Silver continues to evaluate and pursue new acquisition opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value.

