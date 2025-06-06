Minco Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

TSX: MSV | OTCQX: MISVF | WKN: A0ESX5

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,900,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.21 per common share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 3, 2025. The options will expire five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting over a period of 18 months, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved by the Company's shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2024, and subsequently approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 15, 2024.

Minco Silver Corporation (TSX: MSV / OTCQX: MISVF / WKN: A0ESX5) is a Canadian-based company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-grade silver properties. The Company remains committed to building shareholder value through strategic investments and disciplined project evaluation.

