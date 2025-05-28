Minco Silver Corporation Receives Final Loan Payment from Longxin Mining Co., Ltd.

TSX: MSV | OTCQX: MISVF | WKN: A0ESX5

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the final payment of CAD $11.4 million (RMB 59.4 million) from Changning Longxin Mining Co., Ltd. ("Longxin Mining") under a secured loan agreement.

This final payment covers all remaining principal, accrued interest, and related costs associated with the loan. With this payment, the loan has been fully repaid, and the agreement is now closed and fully settled to the Company's satisfaction.

Minco Silver is pleased with the successful resolution of this long-standing receivable and remains committed to protecting shareholder interests through disciplined financial and risk management.

About Minco Silver Corporation

Minco Silver Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on acquiring and developing high-quality precious metals assets. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities that align with its disciplined investment strategy and commitment to value creation. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Renee Lin at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 [email protected].

