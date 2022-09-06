MINCO SILVER CORPORATION STARTS INITIAL EXPLORATION PROGRAM ON ITS NORWEGIAN PROJECTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation ("Minco Silver" or the "Company") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) announced today that it had started an initial exploration program on its newly acquired Sagvoll and Sulitjelma projects in Norway.

Sagvoll VMS Project, Southern Norway

At Sagvoll, mineralization and historic mining areas are positioned along a 13-kilometre trend. Although multiple historic mines are present in the area, only limited historical drilling has occurred, most of which were drilled over 100 years ago. Many prospects and mining areas remain untested. The most recent work conducted in the district occurred in 2006 when Xstrata PLC ("Xstrata") flew airborne geophysical surveys and identified five prioritized nickel-copper targets and 11 VMS targets for further exploration and drill testing. However, the follow-up exploration work was never completed. No modern exploration has been conducted during the last two decades.

The initial exploration program consists of the compilation of historical data, re-interpretation of Xstrata EM data, systematic mapping and sampling along the know mineralization trends. The program's objective is to define and delineate areas for drill testing.

Sulitjelma VMS Project, Norway

Sulitjelma was one of the largest operating base metal mines in Norway. VMS style mineralization occurs along a trend that extends over 20 kilometers and is developed along multiple stratigraphic horizons and structurally repeated sections. Metamorphism and deformation have caused the area's thickening and repetition of mineralized horizons. The district produced over 25 million tonnes, averaging 1.84% copper, 0.86% zinc, 10 g/t silver and 0.25 g/t gold. Significant historical resources were left unmined at the time of closure in the early 1990's. The district has seen minimal modem exploration works during the last 40 years.

Four areas of high interest have been defined for the initial exploration program on the Sulitjelma Project. The Company has acquired the raw airborne VTEM data, including 766-line km, 150m line spacing and 1500 tie-lines. Reid Geophysics has been engaged to reprocess the VTEM data, identify VTEM anomalies, 3D modelling, and geological integration. In addition, systematic mapping and soil/outcrop sampling program is currently conducted over the four selected areas. The Company plans to follow up on the target areas defined and delineated during this exploration program by drill testing.

Qualified Person

Mr. Fang Wan, P.Geo, of Minco Silver, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

