Minco Silver Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Loss

TSX: MSV; OTCQX: MISVF;

WKN:A0ESX5

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV OTCQX: MISVF; WKN: A0ESX5) today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

As at September 30, 2019 the company had working capital of approximately of $44.5 million on hand. The Company has been reviewing mineral projects with merit and will make use of the Company's working capital to increase shareholders value.

The current period loss reflects the Company's decision to record a non-cash impairment loss of $64.4 million consisting of write-downs of the Company's historical expenditures on the Fuwan Silver Deposit and Changkeng Gold projects, due mainly to the delays experienced in obtaining permits for these projects.

Notwithstanding the write-down, the Company intends to renew all permits and keep the titles to its Fuwan Silver Deposit and Changkeng Gold projects in good standing.

