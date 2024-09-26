Millwright Regional Council Joins WaterPower Canada to Support the Future of Clean Energy in Canada

"Joining WaterPower Canada aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality, and professionalism in every project our skilled members contribute to," said Duncan McIntosh, Director of Operations with the Millwright Regional Council. "Our members have the skills and expertise needed to contribute to the development and maintenance of Canada's hydroelectric infrastructure, and we are excited to collaborate with industry leaders and our stakeholder partners to drive forward the future of clean energy."

As a member of WaterPower Canada, the Millwright Regional Council will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with industry stakeholders, development initiatives, and contribute to policy discussions that will shape the future of the hydroelectric sector in Canada. The Federal Government and Provincial Governments across the Country have committed unprecedented funding for the building and refurbishment of hydro dams and the skilled millwrights of the MRC with their industry partners will be leading every step of the way from construction to rehabilitation to ongoing maintenance.

"Our partnership with WaterPower Canada highlights our commitment to not only the well-being of our members but also the future of clean energy in Canada," added Duncan McIntosh "We have decades of expertise in hydro electric power generation and are eager to bring our experience and dedication to this vital industry and look forward to the opportunities this membership will bring."

About the Millwright Regional Council

The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) is composed of thirteen affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. UBC millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

