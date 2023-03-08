MILLWRIGHT REGIONAL COUNCIL CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY 2023

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council continues its commitment to celebrate and enable women leaders on International Women's Day 2023.

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equity.

Sister Rita Moore, Chair – MRC Sisters in the Brotherhood; Sister Kathleen Woytowich and Sister Sarena Tuck celebrating women leaders on International Women’s Day. (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council)

"Because being a tradeswoman is a clear avenue towards women's economic advancement and equality, the Millwright Regional Council actively encourages apprentices of all genders," said Rita Moore, Chair of the MRC's Sisters in the Brotherhood Committee.

International Women's Day provides a useful opportunity to reinforce the fact that everyone has a role to play in forging a more gender-balanced world. IWD is for celebrating the achievements of women and/or calling for gender equity.

The goal of the MRC's Sisters in the Brotherhood (SIB) is to build a stronger union, create a network of active sisters, provide avenues for women to eliminate barriers to their success and promote an increase in the numbers and diversity of women in the UBC.

"Creating an environment that fosters inclusion and accelerates diversity is critical. Enabling and empowering women leaders is not only the right thing to do, but essential to our success of our contractor partners and as a leader in the Construction industry." said Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Mark Beardsworth, Millwright Regional Council – Canada.

Increasing diversity in the construction industry has long been a goal of the UBC leadership, SIB encourages members across the continent to attend educational conferences and to partner with other organizations to address workforce goals for women on public and private construction projects.

Now in 2023, we must step up and actively support and #EmbraceEquity within our own sphere of influence. We embrace equity to forge harmony and unity, and to help drive success for all.

About the Millwright Regional Council - Canada (MRC)

The Millwright Regional Council - Canada (MRC) is composed of thirteen affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

