Millwright Regional Council - Canada joins the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) takes pride in the announcement that we have been approved by the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) board to become new members of the OCNI family. We are confident that we can provide valuable opportunities and support for the nuclear community for the 220+ members in the industry.

Millwright Regional Council - Canada's Introduction to Millwrighting program graduates with MRC staff (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council)

By becoming a member, we are helping to support the strength and sustainability of the nuclear industry, expanding OCNI's network, and will have gained opportunities to share our organization's services and access a wide range of initiatives and benefits. We continue to support OCNI's efforts to grow as a radiant, inclusive, and responsible association dedicated to advancing the success of the nuclear industry.

"We have been pleased to develop our working relationship with OCNI though multiple collaboration sessions of our Introduction to Millwrighting (ITM) program." Said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary Treasurer, MRC, "becoming an official OCNI member will further our relationship and goal of filling demand for skilled trades people will help to ensure the wider nuclear industry/clean energy sector is supported by a steady stream of qualified workers.

With the government's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, we know for certain that this will require full support and engagement from all parts of society. The MRC appreciates that we have a very important role to play in the success of the upcoming work and we accept the challenge and fully commit to continuing to work hard in our contribution to this goal. Participating in this partnership opportunity will provide the MRC better access to other organizations, and in turn permit more opportunities for collaboration and success.

About The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI)

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 220 Canadian-based companies that supply equipment and services to the domestic and offshore nuclear industries. OCNI member companies employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies will have a key role in constructing and supplying components for SMRs in Canada and in offshore markets.

About the Millwright Regional Council – Canada (MRC)

The Millwright Regional Council – Canada (MRC) is composed of thirteen affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

