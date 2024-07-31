Millwright Regional Council and National Construction Council Expand Strategic Partnership to Advance Work Opportunities Across Canada

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) and National Construction Council (NCC) have signed a Partnership Agreement (PA) to expand work opportunities across Canada for our membership and collaborate on strategic initiatives to grow UBC market share.

These joint collaborative efforts will support increased work opportunities, efficiencies on future projects and help attract underrepresented groups, including Indigenous peoples, women and youth, to the organization.

Executive Secretary-Treasurer Hamish Stewart, National Construction Council and Executive Secretary-Treasurer Mark Beardsworth, Millwright Regional Council signing a joint Partnership Agreement on July 26 2024 (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council)

"Our collaboration with the NCC will not only accelerate our growth agenda but also pave the way for unprecedented innovation and progress in challenging markets. Together, we will lay the foundation for a strategic partnership and be the partner of choice providing our clients with world-class construction, maintenance, and operation services." said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, MRC.

A partnership agreement (PA) signed July 26, 2024 between MRC and NCC underscores a shared commitment to providing more work opportunities for our members while maintaining the highest standards for our membership, contractors and owners.

"We are pleased to expand our strategic partnership with the MRC, a like-minded, visionary Council whose expertise and leadership offers great opportunities for their members across Canada. Our ability to adapt to change and meet client demands paves the way for the UBC to be the partner of choice and provide customized solutions to compete, and win in this competitive market." said Hamish Stewart, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, NCC.

The MRC and NCC exemplify a forward-thinking, collaborative, and transparent approach. Through strategic partnerships, professional development, innovative training, we are are not only enhancing the millwright profession but also contributing to the broader industry's growth and evolution of the UBC.

About the National Construction Council

The NCC is a national, multi-trade union affiliated with the Canadian District of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. Our structure allows Canadian contractors complete mobility of workforce from coast to coast. We cover all trades and are committed to having qualified tradespeople able to work to the full scope of their competencies. We invite all contractors looking for tradespeople to get in touch with us. For more information, visit nationalconstructioncouncil.ca

About the Millwright Regional Council

The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) is composed of thirteen affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. UBC millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

