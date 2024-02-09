Millwright Regional Council and Build a Dream Collaborate 5-Week Joint Venture for Women

COURTICE, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council and the national non-profit, Build a Dream, celebrated the initiation of our first joint venture launching February 5, – the Introduction to Millwrighting: 5-Week Program for Women.

Pictured here, Future UBC Millwrights attending the Introduction to Millwrighting program delivered through a collaboration between the Millwright Regional Council and Build a Dream. (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council)

This partnership underscores the Millwright Regional Council's unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within our organization, exemplifying dedication to building a stronger, more inclusive workforce. As part of this partnership, the Millwright Regional Council and Build a Dream signed a memorandum of understanding to continue working in the future.

"By partnering with Build a Dream, we're harnessing a unique opportunity to expand our network and recruit more women into our workforce. This partnership reinforces our commitment to continue working with organizations that build pathways for success through education, experience, and knowledge. Our goal is to diversify and expand our workforce while empowering our members to deliver world-class construction, maintenance, and operation services." - Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council - Canada

By continuing to harness new recruitment opportunities, the Millwright Regional Council contributes to the strength of our membership and the continued success of our contractor and industry partners.

Participants in the Introduction to Millwrighting Program will also receive comprehensive wrap-around support from Build a Dream, including financial assistance and personalized support through career coaching designed to eliminate barriers, ensuring every woman has the opportunity to actively participate and succeed. This initiative aims not only to provide essential technical skills training but also to create an environment where women can continue to thrive, forging successful careers as UBC Millwright.

"In launching the Introduction to Millwrighting Program alongside the Millwright Regional Council - Canada, we're not just responding to the skilled worker shortage; we're rewriting the narrative of who can succeed in the skilled trades. The five-week intensive program is meticulously crafted to be more than an educational journey; it's a transformative experience. It's about instilling confidence, fostering resilience, and ensuring that every participant emerges not just prepared for apprenticeship but empowered to be trailblazer in their union and the industry. We believe in equipping these women with the tools to not only to succeed in navigating the challenges of apprenticeship and the skilled trades but to truly thrive, incite change, and set new standards." - Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President and Founder, Build a Dream

While this collaboration commences in Courtice, Ontario, both partners aim to broaden the program's reach nationwide. The ultimate goal is to create a profound and far-reaching movement, inspiring women across the country to pursue and excel as a professional UBC Millwright.

Additional Information

Ten exceptional women were selected to participate in this transformative program, having demonstrated outstanding potential and dedication. To ensure their success and integration into the Millwright Regional Council, each participant will undergo an intensive five-week introduction to millwrighting, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed for excelling in their roles and establishing a solid foundation for a career as UBC Millwrights.

Through the collaborative efforts of industry partners, the Millwright Regional Council has secured unique work placements for these new applicant members, opportunities previously unavailable with no traditional dispatch opportunities. However, the ongoing success in these placements relies on the individual commitment, hard work, and dedication of each participant governed by the same standards as all members within the organization.

