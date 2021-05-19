Millennial Precious Metals Virtually Opens the Market

Millennial Precious Metals Corp is a resource company focused on building a multi-million-ounce multi asset company focused on near surface heap leachable ounces in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. As well as the exploration and expansion of several gold projects. It plans to develop its two flagship projects, Wildcat and Mountain View, which have an aggregate of a million ounces of gold oxidized inferred mineral resources.

Date: Wednesday May 19, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

