MILK YOUR POTENTIAL: MILK FUELS ONTARIANS TO REACH THEIR PERSONAL BEST THIS MARATHON SEASON

Milk is taking over Mile 20 with a cheer squad at Ontario marathons this season, supporting athletes of all levels during the toughest stretch of the race

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - This marathon season, Milk is reminding Ontarians that milk is the simple fuel to help you achieve your personal best. With 15 essential nutrients, including 9 grams of protein in every glass, milk supports endurance training, performance and post-race recovery.

As an official partner of the Toronto Marathon on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, Dairy Farmers of Ontario is supporting athletes by powering the sidelines with a high-energy cheer section at Mile 20—the point in the marathon where runners often hit the "wall" and need a push to power through. At a pivotal moment in the race, the Mile 20 cheer section will be there to provide a boost of energy and encouragement to help push athletes through the toughest part of the course. The cheer section will energize both runners and spectators alike, reinforcing that from training to finish line recovery, milk is by your side.

More than just a moment on race day, Milk's presence highlights the year-round importance of local dairy. Whether building endurance, striving for a new personal best, or recovering post-race, milk delivers 15 essential nutrients, including 9 grams of protein, providing the strength, fuel and recovery support athletes need to break through barriers at every stage of their fitness journey.

Why Milk is a runner's must-have:

Training Fuel: One glass of milk delivers 9 grams of protein to support muscle recovery and boost endurance. Combined with carbohydrates to replenish glycogen stores, milk provides steady energy for long training sessions.

Post-Race Recovery: After the marathon, milk's 15 essential nutrients help restore energy, repair muscles, and reduce soreness, making it the ultimate post-race recovery fuel.

"We are proud to spotlight the powerful nutritional benefits of milk this marathon season," says Rosa Checchia, Chief Marketing Officer at Dairy Farmers of Ontario. "The Mile 20 cheer section is more than just a moment of motivation on the course — it's a celebration of how milk fuels athletes at every stage of their journey toward achieving their personal best. We're excited to cheer on these incredible athletes and champion milk as the simple fuel behind every athlete's training and recovery routine."

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, join Milk at Mile 20, where the cheer squad—decked out in blue and armed with motivational signs— will be lining the course to cheer on runners. Spectators are invited to be part of the excitement, pick up coupons for local milk and bring their energy to support athletes at the toughest part of the race. It's also a chance to discover how one glass of milk is the nutritional boost to fuel training, enhance performance, and support recovery.

For more information about the importance of milk for you, visit www.milk.org and @ontariodairy .

