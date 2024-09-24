Dairy Farmers of Ontario's epic culinary showdown, Milk Masters, returns for a second season

Produced in partnership with Bell Media, the three-part series sees top Ontario chefs battle it out for a chance to secure a $10,000 donation for their favourite local food charity

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - One of the most binge-able cooking shows is back! This fall, Milk Masters returns to CTV.ca for season two. Watch as top Ontario chefs go head-to-head in an epic culinary showdown, creating irresistible dairy-inspired dishes for some of the most legendairy judges.

Guest judge, Susur Lee, appears on Milk Masters season two. (CNW Group/Dairy Farmers of Ontario)

Using delicious, high-quality, local Ontario dairy, five chefs will elevate everyday meals and reimagine nostalgic favourites—showcasing just how integral milk and dairy products are in delicious dishes. Host Jess Allen and judges Claudio Aprile and Erica Karbelnik , with the help of esteemed guest judges Mary Berg , Susur Lee and Nadège Nourian, will decide whose dairy delights creamed the competition, as some of Ontario's best chefs whip up new holiday classics, tap into the pulse of social media to create the next viral taste-sation and put a delicious new twist on their favourite childhood desserts. But one thing is without question—chefs can't get enough of milk.

"Milk is more than just an ingredient—from creamy soups to a rich risotto, it brings irreplaceable flavour and richness to your favourite everyday dishes," says guest judge Susur Lee. "It's a staple at the heart of kitchens across Ontario, and our chefs are sure to inspire viewers with new and creative ways to use the high-quality Ontario dairy they already know and love."

Produced in collaboration with Bell Media and debuting on CTV.ca, Dairy Farmers of Ontario's bite-sized, three-part series showcases the integral role dairy plays in many of our favourite dishes.

"We're thrilled to bring Milk Masters back for a second season. We know chefs love using Ontario dairy and this is such a fun way to remind us of all the potential for creative and delicious dishes using milk," says Rosa Checchia, chief marketing officer of Dairy Farmers of Ontario. "We're looking forward to seeing whose dishes rise to the top."

From October 7th - November 3rd, viewers can tune into Milk Masters season two on CTV.ca and watch as top chefs battle it out to be the ultimate Milk Master!

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the regulator and sole delegated authority for the marketing of milk in Ontario, the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario's 3,213 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org.

