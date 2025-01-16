Dairy Farmers of Ontario marks 60th anniversary at Annual General Meeting

2025 AGM focuses on growth, partnerships, and the future of dairy in Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) kicked off its 60th anniversary year at the organization's Annual General Meeting, held January 14 to 16 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

Since 1965, DFO has worked alongside producers, processors and governments to drive a strong and thriving Ontario dairy industry. "Dairy, and Canadian agriculture as a whole, is a cornerstone of this country; as the largest sector of agriculture in the province, this is particularly true for Ontario dairy," said Mark Hamel, DFO's Board Chair. "As we look to the next 60 years, we are focused on the immense impact our industry has on our farmers, on Canadians and on the broader economy. We are steadfast in our commitment to not just preserving this impact but on how we continue to grow. And we can't achieve this alone; we rely on the support and strength of our producers and our government and industry partners."

The AGM brings together a community united by a shared passion for milk and the value it brings to Ontario and Canada. The discussions focused on both the achievements of 2024 and the conditions, policies, and programs needed to continue growing a thriving Ontario dairy industry. It's clear that collaboration across the entire dairy sector is the way forward, and alignment between producers, processors, provincial boards, and government remains crucial in growing the dairy industry and its economic impact.

Reflecting on this milestone, Cheryl Smith, CEO of DFO, said: "For six decades, producers, processors and government have worked together for Ontario dairy. In 2024, we saw the strength of these partnerships, with strong market performance, value generation and continuing to support our communities across Ontario. With $8.5 billion contributed to Ontario's GDP and 89,000 jobs supported in 2024, dairy is an economic engine for the province. It's a responsibility we take seriously, and we're committed to delivering on our mandate for the industry, for the province and for all Canadians."

The AGM included the release of DFO's 2024 Annual Report, which details the organization's impact in 2024 and demonstrates a continued focus on driving a dynamic, profitable and growing dairy sector. The report is now available on DFO's website

"Ontario's dairy farmers continue to lead the way in quality and stewardship," said Hamel. "As we look to the next 60 years, it is the dedication of our producers and the strength of our partnerships that will drive us forward."

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Ontario

For media inquiries, contact [email protected]