DAIRY FARMERS OF ONTARIO MAKES MILK & COOKIES MEAN EVEN MORE WITH ANNUAL HOLIDAY DONATION AND HEARTWARMING POP-UP

For the sixth consecutive year Dairy Farmers of Ontario donates $500,000 to SickKids and other Ontario children's hospitals through their Milk & Cookies holiday campaign

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - This season, in the spirit of spreading holiday cheer and supporting our communities, Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) will make a donation of $500,000 to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and other Ontario children's hospitals in Hamilton (McMaster Children's Hospitals), London (Children's Hospital) and Ottawa (CHEO). Since 2019, DFO's total donations through the Milk & Cookies campaign will exceed $3 million, supporting the highest priority needs across the hospitals and supporting children and families spending the holidays in Ontario hospitals.

Dairy Farmers of Ontario's makes Milk and Cookies mean even more this holiday season through #MagicMilkGlass initiative, supporting SickKids and other Ontario children’s hospitals. (CNW Group/Dairy Farmers of Ontario)

To make the magical ritual of leaving milk and cookies out for Santa mean even more, DFO is bringing back the Magic Milk Glasses. DFO invites Ontarians to help design these special keepsakes that will be given to children spending the holidays at Ontario children's hospitals. The Magic Milk Glasses feature drawings and matching built-in cookie cutters, drawn by children from across the province, so the tradition of putting out milk and cookies for Santa can be experienced by all.

This holiday season, Dairy Farmers of Ontario are also hosting their first-ever Magic Milk Truck experience, a mobile pop-up stopping at Shops at Don Mills on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 AM, where families can enjoy complimentary milk and cookies, and have the opportunity to design and submit their own Magic Milk Glass drawing.

"Dairy Farmers of Ontario is committed to supporting communities across Ontario. We want to show children and their families spending the holidays in Ontario children's hospitals that we are thinking of them," said Cheryl Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Dairy Farmers of Ontario. "Our Magic Milk Glass initiative goes beyond the donation to ensure these children are able to experience the special Christmas Eve ritual of leaving milk and cookies out for Santa."

"We are grateful for the ongoing support and partnership from Dairy Farmers of Ontario," says Jennifer Bernard, President & CEO of the SickKids Foundation. "The holiday season can be particularly challenging for families spending it in the hospital. With DFO's commitment, we can bring joy and comfort to our young patients, ensuring they feel the magic of the season even in difficult circumstances."

Between November 13 to November 26, submit your own Magic Milk Glass drawing and make the magical ritual of leaving milk and cookies out for Santa mean even more this season. Share your #MagicMilkGlass design on social using @ontariodairy and using the hashtag.

For more information about Dairy Farmers of Ontario #MagicMilkGlass and how you can share your support for patients at SickKids and other Ontario children's hospitals, visit www.milk.org and @ontariodairy .

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the marketing board for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario's 3,273 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org .

About SickKids

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealTheFuture.ca .

