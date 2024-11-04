Milestones and innovations achieved in 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl ̓ ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Annual Report. This year's report focuses on achievements in the negotiations process and reinforces that building healthy, prosperous, self-governing Nations forges a brighter future for all British Columbians and Canadians.

Key milestones this year include the initialling of three modern treaties: the Kitselas Treaty: A Living Agreement, the Kitsumkalum Treaty: A Living Agreement, and the K'omoks Treaty: "A Living Agreement." As their titles reflect, all three treaties can be amended for evolving legislation, new developments in the common law, changing needs, and other future innovations in modern treaties and land claims agreements.

Another significant achievement this year was the Gaayhllxid • Gίihlagalgang "Rising Tide" Haida Title Lands Agreement between the Government of BC and the Council of the Haida Nation, and the accompanying provincial Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, which recognized Haida title throughout Haida Gwaii. This agreement and legislation are based on the recognition of Haida rights and title and show that there are many paths to reconciliation.

There are 29 First Nations actively negotiating, who continue to make progress through tripartite negotiations. This includes interim benefits, in addition to the milestones noted earlier, including a Land Transfer Agreement (Snuneymuxw First Nation and BC), an Interim Land Reconciliation Agreement (Snuneymuxw and Canada), and an Incremental Treaty Agreement (Lyackson First Nation, Cowichan Tribes, and BC). These agreements demonstrate that interim measures bring benefits from negotiations in advance of concluding a treaty, agreement, or other constructive arrangement.

The negotiations process continues to evolve, with new policies on issues like enforcement of First Nations Laws, new mechanisms for the recognition of Indigenous title and rights, the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and positive changes to challenging tax policies.

"This has been a year of remarkable achievements and milestones for the made-in- BC treaty negotiations framework and for the parties that advanced treaties, agreements and other constructive arrangements" says Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane. "Each one encapsulates significant legal and policy developments and demonstrates flexibility and innovation in our negotiations process, and in reconciliation and government-to-government-to-government relationships."

Quick Facts:

Eight Modern Treaty Nations in BC are implementing constitutionally protected treaties with the governments of Canda and British Columbia .

. There are 29 self-defined First Nations, representing 50 current and former Indian Act bands, in active treaty or tripartite reconciliation negotiations.

bands, in active treaty or tripartite reconciliation negotiations. The BC Treaty Commission 2024 Annual Report is available at www.bctreaty.ca.

ABOUT THE BC TREATY COMMISSION

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty and tripartite reconciliation negotiations among the governments of Canada, British Columbia and First Nations in BC. It has three main roles: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.

SOURCE BC TREATY COMMISSION

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Mark Smith | Director of Process and General Counsel | [email protected]; Sashia Leung | Director of International Relations and Communications | [email protected]