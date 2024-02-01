Historic moment as Trentadue becomes first female leader to hold the position

TORONTO, Feb 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) has appointed Milena Trentadue Managing Director effective February 1, 2024. Trentadue succeeds Mindaugas Trumpaitis who is becoming Regional President for Latin America and Canada, Philip Morris International (PMI).

Trentadue, the first female to hold this position for RBH, joined the company in 2019 as Director of Commercial Deployment leading the total Canadian commercial operation including sales, distribution and revenue management. Prior to joining RBH, Trentadue spent 20+ years in the consumer goods industry where she excelled at delivering revenue gains through strategic planning.

Under Trentadue, RBH will continue to build on its position as a leader in smoking harm reduction by focusing on bringing to market science-backed, smoke-free products such as heated tobacco, vaping products, and other new innovations that, although addictive and not risk-free, offer adult smokers better and potentially less harmful alternatives. As well, RBH will continue advancing the need for a supportive regulatory framework to ensure consumers have awareness about, can access, and can afford these alternatives.

QUOTE: Milena Trentadue, Managing Director, RBH:

"I am honoured to lead this organization at this pivotal moment in time. With a deep appreciation for the transformation journey this company is undertaking and the momentum we have built, I am committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence, building on the solid foundation that Mindaugas has crafted during his tenure. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look to make history as we work to deliver a smoke-free future."

QUOTE: Mindaugas Trumpaitis, Regional President, Latin America and Canada, PMI:

"Milena exemplifies a remarkable passion and commitment in purposefully leading the change towards our smoke-free vision. During her time with our company, she has played an instrumental role in laying the foundation for sustained performance over the years to come. I have no doubt that the company will continue to make great strides under her leadership and I look forward to continuing to work with her in my new role as Regional President for Latin America and Canada, PMI."

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

