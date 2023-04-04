This acquisition enhances the presence of CIMA+ in Metro Vancouver and Western Canada

MONTREAL and VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, today announced the acquisition of MidSea Engineering ("MidSea"), a Vancouver-based engineering consulting firm that provides multidisciplinary engineering and consulting services and solutions.

Established by Ali Taleb, P.Eng. in 2019, MidSea specializes in water resources, hydropower, marine infrastructure, and industrial engineering, and boasts a dedicated team of professionals in civil, mechanical, and structural engineering.

"The acquisition of MidSea Engineering accelerates our firm's expansion plan and enhances our presence in Metro Vancouver and Western Canada," stated Kelly Yuzdepski, Regional Executive Vice-President, Western Canada, CIMA+. "Our clients will now have access to a larger, more comprehensive pool of resources."

MidSea is a young and fast-growing company serving a wide range of clients from major utilities and municipalities to private developers and contractors. MidSea's team will join CIMA+ and move into the CIMA+ Vancouver office.

"MidSea's clientele will benefit from the depth of expertise and wide geographic footprint of CIMA+ across British Columbia and Alberta," said Ali Taleb, Founder and Principal at MidSea Engineering. "The CIMA+ corporate culture of prioritizing both staff and clients is compatible with ours, meaning there is a natural fit between our respective teams."

"By joining forces with MidSea, we will further augment the Western Canadian hydropower, water resources, marine and industrial engineering capabilities that we have been continually developing for more than 10 years and also through our recent acquisition of Calgary-based Westhoff Engineering Resources" explained Steeve L'Heureux, Executive Vice-President, Energy and Resources, CIMA+. "MidSea's water resources and mechanical process skillsets will accelerate our municipal infrastructure team's development and drive growth throughout British Columbia and across Western Canada."

"The team from MidSea will add expertise in British Columbia for our Energy and Resources (E&R) sector, while providing support to our infrastructure sector business," added Mr. L'Heureux. "Moreover, MidSea's Dams & Water Resources capabilities will help ensure Dam and Hydropower expertise in the region, our company is well-equipped to tackle any project related to these fields."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,800+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, please visit www.cima.ca

About Midsea Engineering

MidSea Engineering Ltd. is a provider of engineering consulting services specializing in multi-disciplinary technical expertise and management. The team at MidSea has a long tradition of commitment in delivering state-of-the-art projects efficiently with a high-quality standard. MidSea Engineering Ltd. is a group of highly trained and qualified Professional Engineers and Project Managers who are diverse in age, gender, ethnicity, and experience. MidSea has the right team and tools to deliver multidisciplinary projects in the heavy civil and infrastructure industry, where mechanical, civil, structural expertise all work together.

For more information, please visit: www.midseaeng.com

