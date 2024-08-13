MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - As the summer season reaches the halfway point, Tourisme Montréal shares a positive portrait of the city's tourism activity. With an increase in the number of visitors in line with projections, Montréal is confirming its power of attraction and its position as a leading destination for national and international tourists.

The number of visitors for the months of May, June and July increased by 4.8% compared to the same period in 2023. When looking specifically at international tourists, we see a growth of 4.3%. For travelers from the United States specifically, the mid-season results are a 7.8% increase, which confirms the special place Montréal has in the hearts of Americans.

Despite the Olympic context, visitors from France were very numerous at the beginning of the summer, with their number being 3.3% higher since May than the same period last year. Intra-Quebec travellers have also renewed their interest in Montréal over the last three months with an increase of 5.6% compared to the beginning of last summer, which once again demonstrates their enthusiasm for the city's cultural and sporting events.

Montréal is benefiting from this lively season. Vacationers, attracted by the charms of the city, fuel a local economy that benefits from their presence. Indeed, at a period when many residents are also going on vacation, the sustained presence of tourists helps boost the activity of local attractions, businesses and restaurants. Among these visitors, Canadians remain at the head of the list, with nearly 39% of tourist spending, followed closely by Americans who account for 37% of tourist spending in the city.

"Montréal continues to stand out as a hub for national and international visitors, which contributes to its economic vitality," says Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "We put a lot of importance in maintaining a balance between visitors and residents, which allows Montréal to develop harmoniously. We are proud to see that this balance is not only preserved, but that it contributes to strengthening the unique appeal of our city."

Montréal's attractiveness in figures

The dynamism of the travel industry could be felt at the Montréal-Trudeau Airport, with a total of 6.3 million passengers from May 1 to July 31 , an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period last year.

, an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. The interest in Montréal was also measured in Google travel searches, which grew by 3.1% from May to July, resulting in a 31% increase in the number of clicks on the Tourisme Montréal website.

Although the number of visitors rose by 4.8% in the first half of the summer season, this increase did not translate significantly into higher hotel occupancy rates. Indeed, a large proportion of visitors from Ontario, intra-Quebec and France prefer to stay with friends and family.

Visitors and the Montréal events, a long-lasting love affair

This dynamism has very concrete impacts for several players in the industry, particularly the Osheaga Festival, for example, which broke a record of 147,000 festival-goers for its 2024 edition, while a record of 68,554 tennis fans gathered for the IGA Family Weekend.

Upcoming major events should help maintain the healthy growth seen in the first half of summer 2024. Key moments that will enliven the tourism landscape in the coming weeks include the Rendez-vous gourmands, which will be held from August 23 to 25 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, which will take place at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montréal from August 22 to 25, and the PGA Presidents Cup, which will welcome an estimated crowd of some 35,000 golf fans from September 24 to 29.

