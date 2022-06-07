The hotel project in Lachute, developed by Activar Hôtels, receives $1M in financial assistance from CED.

LACHUTE, QC, June 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $1M for the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Lachute hotel project to help overcome the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The objective of this CED contribution, granted through the Tourism Relief Fund, is to support the development of a tourism micro‑destination in line with environmentally responsible practices so that the communities of the Argenteuil MRC can take advantage of post-pandemic market opportunities. The contribution relates to the costs involved in building a hotel.

The business was created in October 2020 with the objective of building a new, convenient, affordable and modern hotel under the Microtel Inn & Suites banner, part of the Wyndham hotel family, in place of the former Hôtel La Lorraine. With 72 rooms, including 10 suites with kitchenettes, this new hotel will be located at Bethany Square. A number of other new businesses, including a coffee shop and a restaurant, are also expected to take shape.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"Developing a micro-destination in Argenteuil couldn't be more exciting. It was one the priorities of the region, which suffered from a lack of accommodation. This project represents a key lever for attracting business and recreational travel, improving our regional performance in terms of attracting and retaining tourists. Congratulations to Activar Hôtels for developing the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Lachute hotel project and to its partners for the initiative."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Our government continues to b there for the tourism sector in Quebec. Thanks to the support announced today, this hotel project in Lachute will enable the region to position itself as a destination of choice for the coming years. Our support is an important step in the recovery effort in that it will help attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The decision to invest in Lachute is an easy one to make: it's a market that we know well. We are really happy with the confidence our financial partners have in our ability to deliver. Tools such as the repayable contribution granted by CED are essential to the success of projects like ours, especially in a business context that continues to evolve."

Mathieu Mault, Chief Executive Officer, Activar Hôtels

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

A total of $118.7M from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in Quebec .

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social networks

Consult the CED Newsroom

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]