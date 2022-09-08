TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Microquest are pleased to announce that Microquest's Healthquest electronic medical record (EMR) has become the first EMR to integrate V5.0 of Infoway's PrescribeIT® electronic prescribing service, and close to 1,200 prescribers in Alberta will soon benefit from the new features.

PrescribeIT® enables prescribers to send prescriptions and renewals electronically to a patient's pharmacy of choice, resulting in more efficient patient care, enhanced safety and improved communication between clinicians.

Microquest Logo (CNW Group/Canada Health Infoway)

In direct response to customer feedback, PrescribeIT® V5.0 offers a number of improvements to the functionality of the service, including:

Enhancements to streamline prescriber e-renewal responses and more closely align them to prescriber workflows;

Functionality to reduce confusion with dispense notifications when multiple medications are dispensed for a single prescription;

Enhanced and automated search and matching functionality to enable prescribers to efficiently update local pharmacy records within the prescribers' EMRs; and

A streamlined log-in feature to enable prescribers to enter two-factor authentication when they log into their EMR instead of at the time of prescribing.

"We are very excited to integrate PrescribeIT® V5.0 into our Healthquest EMR because it's essential to ensure that our EMR is always current and at the forefront of technology," said Brandon Blanck, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Microquest Inc. "V5.0 will offer tremendous benefits to our hundreds of prescribers and clinics in Alberta, and we look forward to a mass deployment in the near future."

"We are thrilled to work with Microquest to ensure that its EMR is leading the way in integrating new and improved features of our PrescribeIT® service," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "We are also grateful to all prescribers and EMR vendors who have provided us with such valuable insights and suggestions to improve the functionality of PrescribeIT®. We will continue to seek and respond to this feedback to ensure that PrescribeIT® always meets their needs and makes the e-prescribing process as convenient and efficient as possible."

PrescribeIT® is now live in 677 communities in six provinces (Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador and Manitoba), and Infoway is working with other provinces and territories to develop roll-out plans. More than 10,000 prescribers and 6,000 pharmacy sites are enrolled in the service. See the interactive locator map.

About Microquest

Operating since 1993, Microquest is the developer of Alberta's premier electronic medical record (EMR) software, Healthquest. We pride ourselves on our customer service, offering superior products and unrivaled support to more than 430 EMR clinics and 1,200 prescribers across Alberta. Microquest enjoys being innovative within the health care space and works tirelessly to ensure we are fully integrated with the latest opportunities available, such as PrescribeIT® V5.0. Microquest is a privately held company, owned and operated within Alberta with a focus purely on health care software. Visit us online at https://www.microquest.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT ®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

