Michener-Baxter Award for Excellence in Canadian Journalism Open for Nominations

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Michener Awards Foundation is seeking nominations for its prestigious Michener-Baxter Award. This award, which has only been presented 11 times since its inaugural year in 1984, celebrates individuals whose journalistic achievements have produced positive impacts on the world of journalism and have benefited Canadian society.

"The Michener-Baxter Award provides an opportunity to honour an individual, either a journalist or a professional working within journalism, who has dedicated themselves to improving the state of Canadian journalism and in so doing, inspire future generations of journalists," said Margo Goodhand, President of the Michener Awards Foundation. "These days more than ever, journalism and journalists are critical to the safeguarding of our fragile democracy."

Nominations for the Michener-Baxter Award are open until January 12, 2024. More information on the awards and the nomination criteria can be found here.

About the Michener-Baxter Award recipients

Each of the previous honourees has left indelible marks on print, broadcast, and digital journalism in Canada, whether as correspondents, editors, publishers, teachers, or executives.

Honoured in 1984 and 2010 respectively, Clark Todd and Michelle Lang were dedicated journalists whose coverage of conflicts in distant lands highlighted Canada's role on the international stage. Both were killed in conflict zones, but their legacy remains a standard that today's correspondents strive to achieve.

Fraser MacDougall was honoured in 1999 for his long and distinguished career as an executive with Canadian Press and the Ontario Press Council, as well as for his role on the inaugural Michener Awards Foundation board.

In recognition for a lifetime commitment and outstanding service to Canadian journalism and the newspaper industry, Bryan Cantley was honoured in 2013. As a reporter, editor, teacher, and vice-president of the Canadian Newspaper Association, Cantley spent his career in service to the ideals of a free press.

Clark Davey, the 2009 honouree, similarly spent a lifetime exemplifying the best in public service journalism. A newspaper publisher committed to supporting investigative journalism, Davey also lectured and served as director with a number of associations, including the Canadian Newspaper Association.

Tim Kotcheff and Alain Guilbert were honoured together in 2014. Working in broadcast and print journalism respectively, they were lauded for their service to public service journalism through their work with the Michener Foundation.

Honoured in 2016, David Humphreys spent his career working as a print journalist on publications across the country. He was also an active member of the Michener Board, dedicated to ensuring the continuation of the education fellowship.

John Fraser was honoured in 2020 for his lifetime of dedication to print journalism in Canada. Following a career as a reporter, editor, and academic, Fraser is currently the executive chair of the National NewsMedia Council of Canada, a body that reviews and adjudicates complaints from the public about news media organizations.

Most recently, in 2021, Norman Webster and John Honderich, two of Canada's great journalists were honoured for their understanding of the imperative to serve journalism well and to champion those who came to journalism without the same advantages. The first organization to earn this honour, Journalists for Human Rights, was acclaimed for its outstanding performance in extraordinary times.

Can you think of someone whose contributions are worthy of joining this distinguished group of award winners? If you can, please visit our webpage and submit your nomination before January 12, 2024.

