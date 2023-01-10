Michener Award Submissions are Open

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Submissions for the 2022 Michener Award, Canada's premier journalism award, are now open, and will be accepted until 11:59 PM EST, Feb. 17, 2023. Submissions can be made at www.michenerawards.ca

The Michener Award is presented annually to news organizations, rather than individuals. Entries are judged for their professionalism, their impact on the public, and the degree of arms-length public benefit that is generated.

Winners for both the 2021 and 2022 Michener Award cycles will be announced at the Michener Awards Ceremony on June 14, 2023 at Rideau Hall. A gala will follow the afternoon ceremony. Further details about the ceremony will be available in the coming weeks. (Due to the Governor General's many obligations, this date is subject to change.) Learn more about the 2021 finalists here.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's voluntary Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

