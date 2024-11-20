MIAWPUKEK FIRST NATION, NL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - First Nations are more at risk of fire incidents in their communities than anywhere else in Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to improving fire prevention and protection services by investing in reliable infrastructure that meets the needs of First Nations communities and their emergency service providers.

Today, Miawpukek First Nation celebrated the grand opening of their new fire hall, named the Captain Ricky John Firehall.

The new fire hall offers modern facilities that will serve the community for the foreseeable future. It features energy-efficiency measures and includes an office, training room, communications room, kitchenette and a two-bay garage with the ability to expand to meet future needs.

Cultural aspects of the Miawpukek First Nation were included in the conception, such as exterior columns that resemble wigwam pole supports, and the floor tile pattern in the shape of the medicine wheel.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) contributed $5 million towards the construction of the fire hall, which will reduce health and safety gaps for First Nations firefighters.

"Thank you to all those who made this possible, and the community appreciates this beautiful state-of-the-art fire hall. This beautiful building will provide a base of operations for the many dedicated community volunteer firefighters at its heart and assist them in keeping the community safe. The goal of Miawpukek First Nation is to be resilient and safe, and this infrastructure goes a long way to supporting that goal. Thank you again to the many volunteers, contractors, and government officials that assisted with making this project possible. We must always be prepared for an emergency, and this building was desperately needed. Together we are strong." Chief Brad Benoit, Miawpukek First Nation."

"This important infrastructure investment provides the Miawpukek First Nation fire department with the facilities needed to house and maintain essential emergency equipment and vehicles. It ensures that dedicated volunteer firefighters have a space to train, prepare, and recover between emergency calls. Most importantly, it enhances community safety and resilience. We remain committed to supporting the well-being, security, and preparedness of First Nation communities across Canada."

Miawpukek Mi'kamawey Mawi'omi is a First Nation Reserve located at the mouth of the Conne River on the south coast of the island of Newfoundland .

. Miawpukek First Nation has a population of 836 in community as of 2023

The new Miawpukek First Nation fire hall is 315 metres square.

The fire department has 13 volunteer members.

