MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, METRO publishes its corporate responsibility (CR) report, covering its food and pharmacy activities for the 2023 fiscal year. Responsible procurement remains one of its key focus areas, as the company continues to improve the transparency of its supply chain.

METRO is also actively working to increase the resilience of its business by addressing physical and transitional climate risks. For the first time, the company is disclosing these risks and opportunities in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. In addition, METRO remains firmly committed to equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I), as evidenced by its progress toward these objectives.

"The company is on track to achieve its corporate responsibility objectives by 2026. Our teams have been working diligently on major projects aligned with our CR plan, because we are determined to achieve our objectives. We believe that our approach to corporate responsibility is an asset in realizing our purpose, which is to nourish the health and well-being of our communities, and evolving our business to meet the changing needs of society," said Eric La Flèche, President and CEO of METRO.

2023 Highlights

Responsible procurement

Partnership with SupplyShift, enabling METRO to collect and analyze data from suppliers, and thus assess their performance against the principles of the Supplier Code of Conduct;

Disclosure of its forest-related practices to CDP Forests for the first time, underscoring its commitment to contribute to addressing deforestation.

Environment

Following an evaluation of the feasibility and costs of achieving the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard, review and adjustment of the scope of its existing objective and commitment to set near-term company-wide GHG emission reduction targets in line with the SBTi Standard;

First climate scenario analysis in 2023 to proactively identify and evaluate potential climate-related risks and opportunities in 2030, 2050 and 2090.

Equity, diversity and inclusion

Progress on all its objectives as the company continues to foster an inclusive environment and empower our diverse workforce.

Socioeconomic contribution

Increase in its community investments over the last year, reaching a total of $7.4 million in 2023, compared with $5.5 million in 2022;

in 2023, compared with in 2022; Four million kilograms of food recovered, the equivalent to 8.1 million meals.

For more details, consult the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report or visit metro.ca/responsibility.

About METRO inc.

