MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - METRO INC. (TSX: MRU) today announced its results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 ended March 15, 2025.

2025 SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Sales of $4,909.9 million , up 5.5%

Food same-store sales (1) up 5.3% and up 3.9% when adjusting for the Christmas week shift (3)

Pharmacy same-store sales (1) up 7.0%

Net earnings of $220.0 million , up 17.6% and adjusted net earnings (1) of $226.6 million , up 9.8%

Fully diluted net earnings per share of $0.99 , up 19.3% and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) of $1.02 , up 12.1%



12 weeks / Fiscal Year (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) 2025 %

2024 % Change (%) Sales 4,909.9 100.0

4,655.5 100.0 5.5 Operating income before depreciation and amortization

and impairments of assets 461.0 9.4

439.1 9.4 5.0 Net earnings 220.0 4.5

187.1 4.0 17.6 Fully diluted net earnings per share 0.99 —

0.83 — 19.3 Adjusted net earnings(1) 226.6 4.6

206.4 4.4 9.8 Adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) 1.02 —

0.91 — 12.1















24 weeks / Fiscal Year (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) 2025 %

2024 % Change (%) Sales 10,027.0 100.0

9,629.7 100.0 4.1 Operating income before depreciation and amortization

and impairments of assets 942.5 9.4

907.2 9.4 3.9 Net earnings 479.5 4.8

415.6 4.3 15.4 Fully diluted net earnings per share 2.15 —

1.82 — 18.1 Adjusted net earnings(1) 472.0 4.7

441.4 4.6 6.9 Adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) 2.12 —

1.93 — 9.8

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

"We delivered solid results in the second quarter, driven by strong sales growth in both food and pharmacy as our teams continue to focus on bringing value to our customers across our different banners. We are actively promoting and highlighting Canadian products in our stores and online, as well as sourcing products from our international supplier base to respond to the needs of our customers. Despite the current uncertain economic environment, we are confident that our sustained investments in our retail networks and supply chain combined with strong execution will continue to fuel our growth(2)," declared Eric La Flèche, President and Chief Executive Officer.

OPERATING RESULTS

SALES

Sales in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 ended on March 15, 2025 were $4,909.9 million, up 5.5% versus the second quarter of the prior year which ended on March 16, 2024. Sales were positively impacted by the transfer of two significant pre-Christmas shopping days to the second quarter this year.

Food same-store sales(1) were up 5.3% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 and up 3.9% when adjusting for the Christmas shift(3). Online food sales(1) were up 26.2% versus last year. When adjusting for the sales tax holiday, our food basket inflation was slightly lower than the reported CPI for food purchased from stores. Pharmacy same-store sales(1) were up 7.0% with a 7.8% increase in prescription drugs(1) and a 5.3% increase in front-store sales(1). When adjusting for the Christmas shift(3), the increase in front-store sales was 3.7%.

Sales in the first 24 weeks of Fiscal 2025 totalled $10,027.0 million, up 4.1% compared to $9,629.7 million for the corresponding period of 2024.

OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND IMPAIRMENTS OF ASSETS

This earnings measurement excludes financial costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization and impairments of assets.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization and impairments of assets for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 totalled $461.0 million, or 9.4% of sales, an increase of 5.0% versus the corresponding quarter of Fiscal 2024. The second quarter of 2024 benefited from a gain on sale of assets of $7.2 million. Operating income before depreciation and amortization and impairments of assets for the first 24 weeks of Fiscal 2025 totalled $942.5 million, or 9.4% of sales, up 3.9% versus the corresponding period of 2024.

Gross margin(1) for the second quarter and the first 24 weeks of Fiscal 2025 was 20.0% and 19.9% respectively versus 19.9% and 19.7% for the corresponding periods of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 were 10.6% versus 10.7% in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were favorably impacted as we cycled high transition and duplication costs related to our automated distribution center for fresh and frozen products in Terrebonne in the second quarter of 2024. This was partly offset by higher energy costs in Ontario and fees related to the increase in online partnership sales in the second quarter of 2025.

For the first 24 weeks of Fiscal 2025, operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 10.5% versus 10.4% for the corresponding period of 2024. The increase in operating expenses is mainly due to the launch of the Moi Rewards program in Ontario in the first quarter of 2025 and the recording of professional fees regarding the resolution of a tax position related to prior years.

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

Total depreciation and amortization expense for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 was $136.1 million versus $129.5 million for the corresponding quarter of 2024. For the first 24 weeks of Fiscal 2025, total depreciation and amortization expense was $269.7 million versus $260.6 million for the corresponding period of 2024. The increase in depreciation and amortization expense is mainly due to the timing of retail investments and the commissioning of investments in our supply chain, including some automation technology in the Pharmacy division and the final phase of our fresh distribution centre in Toronto last summer.

IMPAIRMENTS OF ASSETS

During the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, the Corporation recorded $20.8 million of impairments of assets resulting from the decision to have Metro stores in Ontario withdraw from the Air Miles® loyalty program in the summer of 2024. This impairment represents the entire carrying value of the loyalty program asset.

NET FINANCIAL COSTS

Net financial costs for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 were $33.4 million compared with $34.1 million for the corresponding quarter of 2024. For the first 24 weeks of Fiscal 2025, net financial costs were $64.1 million compared with $66.5 million for the corresponding period of 2024. The decrease in financial costs is mainly due to lower interest expense on net debt partly offset by lower capitalized interest.

INCOME TAXES

The income tax expense of $71.5 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 represented an effective tax rate of 24.5% compared with an income tax expense of $67.6 million and an effective tax rate of 26.5% for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate in 2025 is mainly attributable to a provincial tax holiday of $6.0 million related to the commissioning of our new automated distribution center for fresh and frozen products in Terrebonne.

The 24-week period income tax expense of $129.2 million for Fiscal 2025 and $143.7 million for Fiscal 2024 represented effective tax rates of 21.2% and 25.7% respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate in 2025 is mainly attributable to a provincial tax holiday of $12.1 million related to the commissioning of our new automated distribution center for fresh and frozen products in Terrebonne. The total tax holiday represents approximately $66 million and we estimate it will be recognized over a period of 3 years(2). The first quarter of 2025 also included a favorable $20.6 million income tax adjustment in respect of prior years.

NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS(1)

Net earnings for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 were $220.0 million compared with $187.1 million for the corresponding quarter of 2024, while fully diluted net earnings per share were $0.99 compared with $0.83 in 2024, up 17.6% and 19.3% respectively. Excluding the specific items shown in the table below, adjusted net earnings(1) for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 totalled $226.6 million compared with $206.4 million for the corresponding quarter of 2024, and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) for second quarter of Fiscal 2025 were $1.02, versus $0.91 in 2024, up 9.8% and 12.1% respectively.

Net earnings for the first 24 weeks of Fiscal 2025 were $479.5 million compared with $415.6 million for the corresponding period of 2024, while fully diluted net earnings per share were $2.15 compared with $1.82 in 2024, up 15.4% and 18.1% respectively. Excluding the specific items shown in the table below, adjusted net earnings(1) for the first 24 weeks of Fiscal 2025 totalled $472.0 million compared with $441.4 million for the corresponding period of 2024, and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) amounted to $2.12 versus $1.93, up 6.9% and 9.8% respectively.

Net earnings and fully diluted net earnings per share (EPS) adjustments(1)



12 weeks / Fiscal Year







2025

2024

Change (%)

Net earnings

(Millions of dollars) Fully diluted

EPS (Dollars)

Net earnings

(Millions of

dollars) Fully diluted

EPS (Dollars)

Net earnings Fully

diluted

EPS Per financial statements 220.0 0.99

187.1 0.83

17.6 19.3 Loss on impairment of a loyalty program, net

of taxes of $2.7 —



18.1







Gain on disposal of an investment in an associate, net of taxes of $1.6 —



(5.4)







Amortization of intangible assets acquired in

connection with the Jean Coutu Group

acquisition, net of taxes of $2.3 6.6



6.6







Adjusted measures(1) 226.6 1.02

206.4 0.91

9.8 12.1













24 weeks / Fiscal Year





2025

2024

Change (%)

Net earnings

(Millions of

dollars) Fully diluted

EPS (Dollars)

Net earnings

(Millions of

dollars) Fully diluted

EPS (Dollars)

Net earnings Fully

diluted

EPS Per financial statements 479.5 2.15

415.6 1.82

15.4 18.1 Loss on impairment of a loyalty program, net

of taxes of $2.7 —



18.1







Gain on disposal of an investment in an associate, net of taxes of $1.6 —



(5.4)







Amortization of intangible assets acquired in

connection with the Jean Coutu Group

acquisition, net of taxes of $4.7 13.1



13.1







Favorable resolution of a tax position in

respect of prior years (20.6)



—







Adjusted measures(1) 472.0 2.12

441.4 1.93

6.9 9.8

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID PROGRAM

Under the current normal course issuer bid program, the Corporation may repurchase up to 10,000,000 of its Common Shares between November 27, 2024 and November 26, 2025. Between November 27, 2024 and April 4, 2025, the Corporation has repurchased 2,849,000 Common Shares at an average price of $92.65, for a total consideration of $264.0 million.

DIVIDENDS

On April 15, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, the same amount declared last quarter.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

We have used, throughout this report, different statements that could, within the context of regulations issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, be construed as being forward-looking information. In general, any statement contained herein that does not constitute a historical fact may be deemed a forward-looking statement. Expressions such as "continue", "estimate", "predict" and other similar expressions are generally indicative of forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon certain assumptions regarding the Canadian food and pharmaceutical industries, the general economy, our annual budget, as well as our 2025 action plan.

These forward-looking statements do not provide any guarantees as to the future performance of the Corporation and are subject to potential risks, known and unknown, as well as uncertainties that could cause the outcome to differ significantly. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations as expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements are described and discussed under the "Risk Management" section in our Annual Report 2024.

We believe these statements to be reasonable and pertinent as at the date of publication of this report and represent our expectations. The Corporation does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

In addition to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) measurements provided, we have included certain non-GAAP and other financial measurements. These measurements are presented for information purposes only. They do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measurements presented by other public companies.

National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure sets out specific disclosure requirements for non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures, which are capital management measures, supplementary financial measures, and total of segments measures, as defined in the Instrument (together the "specified financial measures").

The specified financial measures we disclose in our documents made available to the public are presented by measurement categories below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted earnings before net financial costs and income taxes is a non-GAAP financial measurement that, with respect to its composition, is adjusted to exclude net financial costs and special items from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in our consolidated financial statements, which is earnings before income taxes. Special items may include acquisition and restructuring charges, gains or losses on the disposal of investments, and amortization and impairment losses of intangible assets resulting from a business acquisition.

Adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP financial measurement that, with respect to its composition, is adjusted to exclude special items from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in our consolidated financial statements, which is net earnings. Special items may include acquisition and restructuring charges, gains or losses on the disposal of investments, amortization and impairment losses of intangible assets resulting from a business acquisition, and significant prior-year tax adjustments.

For measurements depicting financial performance, we believe that presenting earnings adjusted for these items, which are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's performance, leaves readers of financial statements better informed thus enabling them to better perform trend analysis, evaluate the Corporation's financial performance and assess its future outlook. Adjusting for these items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

NON-GAAP RATIOS

Adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio by where a non-GAAP financial measure is used as one or more of its components. The non-GAAP component used is adjusted net earnings(1). Adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share is calculated by dividing the adjusted net earnings(1) attributable to equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the year, adjusted to reflect all potential dilutive shares.

We believe that presenting this ratio, in which a non-GAAP financial measurement is used as one or more of its components, leaves readers of financial statements better informed as to the current period and corresponding prior year's period's performance, thus enabling them to better perform trend analysis, evaluate the Corporation's financial performance and assess its future outlook. Adjusting for these items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

The supplementary financial measures listed below are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of the Corporation.

Food same-store sales are defined as comparable retail sales of stores with more than 52 consecutive weeks of operations, including relocated, expanded and renovated locations. Food same-store sales is a measure based on all stores in our network, including those whose sales are not included in the Corporation's consolidated financial statements.

Online food sales are the sum of sales made from all our online channels.

Pharmacy same-store sales (including total, front-store and prescription drugs) are defined as comparable retail sales of stores with more than 52 consecutive weeks of operations, including relocated, expanded and renovated locations. Pharmacy same-store sales do not form part of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements because the pharmacies are held by pharmacist owners.

Gross margin ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit by sales.

OUTLOOK(2)

The significant investments in the modernization of our supply chain are largely behind us, and we are now focussed on realizing efficiency gains and improving the service to our store network. These investments position us well for growth through the expansion of our retail network in the years ahead. As we begin our third quarter, we face an uncertain economic environment, and it is difficult to predict how this environment will evolve and how it will impact our operations and our customers. To date, the recently introduced tariffs and counter-tariffs have not had a material impact on our business, however the situation remains highly volatile. We remain steadfast in our focus to deliver value to our customers through our robust merchandising programs, our strong private label and loyalty offers and working with our supply chain partners.

CONFERENCE CALL

Financial analysts and institutional investors are invited to participate in a conference call for the 2025 second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) today, April 16, 2025 . To access the conference call, please dial 1 (800) 990-4777. The media and investing public may access this conference via a listen mode only.

Notice to readers : METRO INC. second quarter of 2025 interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on the Internet at www.corpo.metro.ca - Corporate Site - Investors - 2025 Quarterly Results - 2025 Second Quarter Results.

(1) This measurement is presented for information purposes only. It does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measurements presented by other public companies. See table in section "Operating Results" and section on "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measurements" (2) See section on "Forward-looking Information" (3) This measure compares same-store-sales(1) for the 12-week period ending March 15, 2025 with that ending March 16, 2024.

SOURCE METRO INC.

Information: François Thibault, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Tel.: (514) 643-1003; Investor Relations, Department: Tel.: (514) 643-1000, www.corpo.metro.ca