VARENNES, QC, April 12, 2025 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. (TSX: MRU) announces that the unionized employees of the distribution centre of its subsidiary, The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., located in Varennes, have ratified their new collective agreement.

The new 5-year collective agreement will enable The Jean Coutu Group to continue to respond effectively to the needs of pharmacists owners affiliated with the Jean Coutu and Brunet banners, as well as to the needs of customers and employees, while enabling the company to remain competitive in the current environment.

About METRO Inc.



With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

