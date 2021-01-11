The program allows customers to simplify their grocery shopping according to their own definition of wellness

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW-Telbec/ - Metro is launching My Health My Choices, a new guide for customers who want to simplify making the best product choices based on their own lifestyles, values or health needs when they shop. As of today, nearly 9,000 products – found in store, online and the My Metro app – will display one or more of the program attributes – close to 50 – allowing Metro customers to make their shopping experience easier and faster.

Metro worked with experts and specialists to design and implement this program with a unique methodology. The development of the program's classification criteria was based on research data, analysing Canadian consumer trends, Canada's food guide, information published by regulatory bodies like Health Canada, and the standards for different dietary lifestyles. A product may include several attributes classified according to their level of importance. Therefore, a food could be classified as vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO.

"Every month in Ontario, more than 1.3 million searches1 are made on the Web in relation to the various attributes of My Health My Choices," says Mike Thomson, Vice President Grocery Merchandising, Metro. "With this program, we're giving our customers the opportunity to choose foods that meet their own definition of wellness. The guide is designed to make their in-store or online shopping experience with us easier and more time efficient," he says.

Metro is the only grocery store in Canada to offer a food selection guide based on lifestyle and personal preferences through its My Health My Choices program. AIR MILES members will have access to more personalized offers and content based on their favourite attributes on the My Metro application. In fact, the application will contain a new feature allowing customers to scan product barcodes, at home or in the stores, to learn their particularities and which attributes they have.

"When you consider that 51%2 of Canadian adults regularly seek information on the quality, suitability and healthiness of the products they consume, a program such as this one is particularly important," says Linda Montpetit, a nutritionist and long-time collaborator of Metro. "Information on product packaging are not always easy for consumers to interpret. This program combines the information on the labels with the hidden qualities of the products. This will greatly simplify people's shopping experience and help them make informed decisions more easily."

The attributes listed by My Health My Choices can now be found in stores thanks to green price tags, Metro.ca, Metro Online Grocery and the My Metro app.

