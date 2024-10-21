Moi Rewards will offer more savings and personalization to Ontario members

Highlights

Another milestone in METRO's enterprise digital and loyalty strategy to better understand consumers' needs and provide them with even more personalized offers

First-ever loyalty program for Food Basics

Ontario customers of Metro and Food Basics grocery and pharmacy banners will be able to save on everyday essentials

customers of Metro and Food Basics grocery and pharmacy banners will be able to save on everyday essentials Avion Rewards is METRO's core loyalty partner as part of the expanded loyalty partnership with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

is METRO's core loyalty partner as part of the expanded loyalty partnership with Royal Bank of (RBC) Earn extra Moi Rewards points on every qualifying purchase by linking your eligible RBC credit or debit card to your Moi Rewards card

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. will officially launch its proprietary loyalty program, Moi Rewards, in Ontario on Thursday, October 24, with RBC's Avion Rewards as its core loyalty partner. The Ontario launch is an evolution of the Moi Program and follows the successful 2023 launch of METRO's Moi coalition loyalty program in Quebec. Most recently, the 2024 Leger Wow Survey ranked Moi as the most widely used loyalty program in Quebec, with 79% of Metro customers actively engaging with the program and experiencing its benefits.

"Our goal is to help Canadians save by becoming the most personalized and relevant loyalty program. The Moi Rewards program will be available in eight banners and more than 1,175 stores across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. With base points, bonus points and RBC as a strategic partner, we intend to offer our customers a generous, personalized and compelling program that combines food and pharmacy, deepens our relationship with customers and contributes to their well-being," said Alain Tadros, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Strategy, METRO.

Moi Rewards Value

The program makes rewarding customers easier and more convenient by enabling Moi Rewards members to earn points by shopping at Metro and Food Basics grocery and pharmacy banners as well as nine Jean Coutu locations in Ontario. Customers that have at least 500 points (equivalent to $4) can start redeeming points. This constitutes the lowest threshold to redemption for everyday essentials like groceries. The program also provides customers with the flexibility to redeem in $1 increments rather than predetermined tiers.

It will provide personalized offers, extra points in flyers and in-store, as well as special offers for members and exclusive contests to help accumulate points faster.

Enrolling in the program is quick and easy. Simply visit MoiRewards.ca or download the Metro and Food Basics apps to access the digital Moi Rewards card and get personalized offers from each banner.

Even More Value for RBC Cardholders and Avion Rewards Members

Adding further value, the Moi Rewards program will link with RBC's Avion Rewards, allowing members to earn even more bonus Moi Rewards points on purchases, which are made with a linked RBC debit or credit card. Bonus points earned by linking are fully redeemable at all Metro Inc. banners participating in the Moi Rewards program in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

"We're thrilled that our expanded loyalty partnership with METRO and Moi Rewards will bring tangible benefits to consumers across Ontario, especially knowing that they are looking for ways to save money on everyday essentials now more than ever," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, Senior Vice President & Head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "RBC and Avion Rewards have a long and successful history of delivering innovative partner experiences across key categories. We're so pleased to combine the breadth and scale of our loyalty program with Moi Rewards to offer our cardholders and members additional value that they can receive every time they shop at a METRO Inc. location."

RBC cardholders will earn 1 extra Moi Rewards point for every $2 on eligible spend when they link their eligible RBC card to their Moi Rewards card in addition to the base earn of their Moi Rewards program. Minimum purchase requirements will apply.

RBC and METRO's loyalty partnership began last year with the initial launch of Moi in Quebec and New Brunswick and the introduction of the moi RBC Visa credit card.

For more information about both loyalty programs, visit MoiRewards.ca and avionrewards.com.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

About Moi Rewards

To officially launch on October 24,2024, the Moi Rewards program will include all Metro and Food Basics grocery and pharmacy banners in Ontario, expanding on METRO's proprietary loyalty program, Moi, in Québec. It allows consumers to easily accumulate points that can be redeemed for everyday essentials. Consumers can also earn points on in store eligible purchases when they pay with a linked RBC debit or credit card. Moi Rewards is a trademark of METRO. For more information, visit MoiRewards.ca.

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is an award-winning internationally recognized loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service. Learn more at avionrewards.com.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

