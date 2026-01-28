MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 27, 2026, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 11 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 11 individuals was elected as directors of METRO INC. until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed. Voting results are as follows:

Lori-Ann Beausoleil 165,449,083 97.99 % 3,389,354 2.01 % Maryse Bertrand 159,262,833 94.33 % 9,575,604 5.67 % Pierre Boivin 167,304,931 99.09 % 1,533,506 0.91 % Geneviève Brouillette 168,767,827 99.96 % 70,610 0.04 % Stephanie Coyles 164,328,298 97.33 % 4,510,139 2.67 % Geneviève Fortier 165,448,280 97.99 % 3,390,157 2.01 % Marc Guay 167,678,039 99.31 % 1,160,398 0.69 % Eric R. La Flèche 167,959,892 99.48 % 878,545 0.52 % Brian McManus 166,060,644 98.35 % 2,777,793 1.65 % Michael Motz 168,595,441 99.86 % 242,996 0.14 % Pietro Satriano 168,538,193 99.82 % 300,244 0.18 %

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

