News provided byMETRO INC.
Jan 28, 2026, 10:24 ET
MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 27, 2026, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.
The 11 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 11 individuals was elected as directors of METRO INC. until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed. Voting results are as follows:
|
NAME OF THE NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
%
|
VOTES
|
%
|
Lori-Ann Beausoleil
|
165,449,083
|
97.99 %
|
3,389,354
|
2.01 %
|
Maryse Bertrand
|
159,262,833
|
94.33 %
|
9,575,604
|
5.67 %
|
Pierre Boivin
|
167,304,931
|
99.09 %
|
1,533,506
|
0.91 %
|
Geneviève Brouillette
|
168,767,827
|
99.96 %
|
70,610
|
0.04 %
|
Stephanie Coyles
|
164,328,298
|
97.33 %
|
4,510,139
|
2.67 %
|
Geneviève Fortier
|
165,448,280
|
97.99 %
|
3,390,157
|
2.01 %
|
Marc Guay
|
167,678,039
|
99.31 %
|
1,160,398
|
0.69 %
|
Eric R. La Flèche
|
167,959,892
|
99.48 %
|
878,545
|
0.52 %
|
Brian McManus
|
166,060,644
|
98.35 %
|
2,777,793
|
1.65 %
|
Michael Motz
|
168,595,441
|
99.86 %
|
242,996
|
0.14 %
|
Pietro Satriano
|
168,538,193
|
99.82 %
|
300,244
|
0.18 %
The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.
About METRO Inc.
With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.
SOURCE METRO INC.
Source and information: METRO, Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article