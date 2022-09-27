METRO Inc. to launch MOİ, a more personalized and generous evolution of its metro&moi rewards program that will reach the most Quebec consumers

Highlights

The metro&moi program is evolving and will become MOİ in spring 2023.

in spring 2023. MOİ will highlight the strength of our food and pharmacy networks in Quebec , where over 95% of Quebec households already shop during the year.

will highlight the strength of our food and pharmacy networks in , where over 95% of households already shop during the year. The program will include the Metro, Jean Coutu, Super C and Première Moisson banners.

Members of the metro&moi program will automatically receive the additional benefits in the spring of 2023.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) will join as a key loyalty partner, offering a co-branded MOİ-­RBC credit card.

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. will launch, in the spring of 2023, an evolution of the metro&moi program. METRO Inc. will offer an enhancement of the many benefits already offered and more personalized and generous rewards for the customers of its food stores and Jean Coutu pharmacies. MOİ will include the Metro, Jean Coutu, Super C and Première Moisson banners, with more than 700 locations across Quebec.

METRO Inc. will launch MOİ, in the spring of 2023 (CNW Group/METRO INC.)

"Our ambition is to become the best rewards program in Quebec. With MOİ, we are focusing on the complementarity of our networks, leaders in food and pharmacy in Quebec, where more than 95% of Quebec households shop during the year. We have made significant investments to upgrade our technology and digital platforms and enable greater customization for customers which will allow them to realize significant savings," said Eric La Flèche, President and Chief Executive Officer, METRO Inc.

A program built on a solid foundation

This evolution will build on the solid expertise developed by the Metro team over the past 12 years with the metro&moi program, which is recognized as one of the 10 best rewards programs in Canada and #1 in personalization according to a study conducted by Léger Marketing. Metro&moi, launched in 2010 in Metro stores in Quebec, has more than 1.2 million active members. Its evolution will provide even more value to customers by offering multiple ways to earn and redeem points on food and pharmacy purchases.

"The evolution of the program was developed based on analysis to ensure that it meets and exceeds consumer expectations. The MOİ program will allow us to be even more competitive and solidify the relationship we have with customers by better contributing to their health and well-being through a program that is simple to use, accessible, provides more value and more choices in line with consumers' tastes. It is also a tool for additional savings on the products that clients consume," adds Alain Tadros, Vice President, Marketing, METRO Inc.

METRO Inc. is proud to announce that Royal Bank (RBC), Canada's largest bank and the leader in customer service in Quebec, will also be a partner in the rewards program. In keeping with its long tradition of investing in Quebec, RBC will offer a co-branded MOİ-RBC credit card to allow customers to earn MOİ bonus points on their in-store purchases as well as earn points on all their purchases at other retailers, which will be fully redeemable at Metro, Jean Coutu, Super C and Première Moisson.

The program will be offered in Quebec at Metro, Jean Coutu, Super C and Première Moisson as well as in Jean Coutu pharmacies in Ontario and New Brunswick. Jean Coutu will withdraw from the AIR MILES program in the spring 2023 to join the MOİ Rewards program. In the meantime, the AIR MILES program will continue to be offered in Jean Coutu pharmacies until spring 2023. The metro&moi program will continue to be offered in Metro stores in Quebec until spring 2023 without change and metro&moi members will automatically enjoy the additional benefits offered in participating banners in the spring of 2023.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: METRO INC., Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]