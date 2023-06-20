Metro grocery store workers vote 100% in favor of striking ahead of contract negotiations

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Metro grocery workers unite in demand for fair pay, access to benefits, and stable work hours in a historic strike vote ahead of their first contract negotiations since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.



"Metro must address low wages that have been further reduced by inflation and give workers their fair share of record company profits," says Unifor National President, Lana Payne. "Grocery workers deserve good jobs, it's that simple. And that's exactly what this round of bargaining is all about. The overwhelming strike vote shows the unity and determination of grocery workers as we work toward a collective agreement that addresses key issues that impact workers and customers."



Unifor Local 414 represents 3,700 grocery workers across 27 Metro stores in the Greater Toronto Area. The union begins collective agreement negotiations with Metro on June 26, 2023.

"At the bargaining table, we have three key priorities: fair pay for all workers; greater access to improved benefits; and more secure, stable work hours and full-time jobs," says Gord Currie, President of Unifor Local 414. "What were once some of the best, family supporting jobs in Canada are now among the lowest paid in the country. You know it's bad when a grocery worker can't afford the food they're stocking on Metro's shelves."



Unifor members at Metro remain committed to bargaining a fair collective agreement that reflects their invaluable contributions to the success of the company.



"The 100% strike vote is a clear message from dedicated Metro workers of their unwavering resolve to fight for fair wages, better working conditions, and to protect good jobs. Unifor stands with them every step of the way as they negotiate with one of Canada's most profitable grocery giants," continues Payne.

The union has launched a campaign website, www.goodgroceryjobs.ca, to share Unifor's solutions to issues impacting both grocery workers and shoppers, and an interactive pledge that members of the public can sign to show their support for workers.

