More Quebecers will be able to save on their grocery bills while helping to reduce food waste.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Building on its recent success in five Metro grocery stores since November 2019, Québec-based start-up FoodHero is extending its reach by deploying to nearly 100 Metro stores. FoodHero mobile application will allow Metro customers across Quebec to save money while providing stores an additional way to reduce food waste.

FoodHero Logo (CNW Group/METRO INC.) FoodHero now available in nearly 100 Metro stores in Quebec (CNW Group/METRO INC.)

In today's context, customers are more than ever looking for ways to save on their grocery bills. The FoodHero anti-waste app can help shoppers save 30 to 50% off unsold products that are close to their expiry date and that remain fresh and fully consumable, such as meat, fish, cheese, prepared meals and bakery and pastry products. After conducting a pilot project, which started last November in five Montreal stores, the results speak for themselves – nearly 6,000 orders were placed, representing more than 30,000 products sold via the application.

"Building on the success of our pilot project, we are excited to deploy the FoodHero program throughout our store network and continue our efforts to reduce food waste," said Richard Frenkcuec, Vice President, Retail Execution and Customer Experience, Metro. " FoodHero complements our price reduction program in Québec that offers a 30% discount on products nearing their expiry date and provides us with an additional avenue to reduce the amount of unsold products going to landfill, contributing to our commitment to reduce food waste in our operations by 50% by 2025."

Launched in May 2019, the FoodHero app recently passed the 400,000-download milestone and continues to grow, demonstrating consumers' desire to do their part to reduce food waste while saving money on purchases. "We are very happy with Metro's decision to bring our application to so many additional stores and be part of the solution to this growing challenge," said Jonathan Defoy, founder of FoodHero.

About FoodHero

FoodHero is a start-up founded by Jonathan Defoy, a serial entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience in the technology industry. He is supported by Alain Brisebois, a strategic advisor who has held several senior management positions at major retailers in the food industry. It took almost 18 months to develop this comprehensive solution. In addition to offering discounted products at participating retailers, FoodHero also calculates the CO 2 "savings" achieved by avoiding residual waste using a scientific formula validated by a firm with recognized expertise in renewable energy. FoodHero is now available in nearly 250 grocery stores across Québec. For more information: FoodHero.com

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $16 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: For more information, request visuals or coordinate an interview: Valérie Lavoie, Consultant, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, 438 885-9135, [email protected]

Related Links

www.corpo.metro.ca

