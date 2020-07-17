Métis Nation Second World War Hero Honoured in Ontario

PENETANGUISHENE, ON, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - On July 18, 2020, WWII Métis Veteran Alcide Joseph Alzear Duval will receive thanks from the Métis Nation, a $20,000 Recognition Payment, and an apology from Canada in Penetanguishene, ON. The Recognition Payment is part of the Métis Veterans Legacy Program established in partnership with the Trudeau government to commemorate forgotten Métis soldiers. Veteran Duval is the 26th WWII Métis Veteran to receive a Recognition Payment as part of the Legacy Program.

On behalf of Métis Nation Minister responsible for Veterans and MNC National Spokesperson David Chartrand, the President of the Métis Nation of Ontario Veterans Council Brian Black will visit Penetanguishene, Ontario to present the apology, Recognition Payment, a hand crafted traditional Métis beaded broach along with the Nation's ceremonial Métis Sash to Veteran Duval.

On September 10, 2019, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs Canada issued an apology to the WWII Métis Veterans on behalf of Canada.

"As Minister responsible for Veterans, I have stood side by side with our WWII Métis Veterans for the past two decades to seek justice. I thank Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister MacAulay for keeping Canada's promise to honour the sacrifices and contributions of our WWII Métis Veterans," states Minister Chartrand. "While our Métis WWII Veterans have waited three quarters of a century to take their rightful place as heroes of Canada, the legacy we have created together will last into perpetuity. Our heroes today, tomorrow and forever."

Veteran Alcide Joseph Alzear Duval was born on November 10, 1925. He served as a rifleman in the Canadian Royal Regiment during the war. He was awarded the France-Germany Star and the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal and Clasp. After the war he served in the Queens Own Rifles in Germany. He worked at the Wooden Box Company after his service. He is a fisherman and hunter. He favorite past time has been making lawn ornaments. He was married with two children and has numerous grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

