OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Leadership from across the Métis Nation met with federal Cabinet Ministers on January 31 in Ottawa to drive progress on shared priorities, including economic development, education, health, justice, and policing. These are priority areas under the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, which was signed in 2017, and has been guiding the relationship between Métis and the federal government since.

At the meeting, leaders unanimously agreed to the co-development principles – a set of guiding principles that will determine how Canada and the Métis Nation will work together going forward. The agreed upon principles will set a basis for future progress and include recognition that reconciliation requires hard work, changes in perspectives, processes and actions, and compromise and good faith. They express a mutual desire between the Métis Nation and Canada to work together equitably, through their distinct decision-making processes that are considered of equal validity and weight, to deliver the best results for Metis. The co-development principles will be presented for official endorsement at the next Canada-Métis Nation Summit this year.

At the meeting, the federal government announced $500,000 to support capacity building towards the co-development of a Métis Nation federal elementary and secondary education policy.

The Metis National Council and the Government of Canada will continue to work together towards a renewed relationship on a nation-to-nation, government-to-government basis, as we walk the path of reconciliation.

Quotes:

"Renewing our relationship with the Government of Canada through the Permanent Bilateral Mechanism is of utmost importance to ensure the Métis governments, communities, and citizens are best supported across the Homeland. I look forward to continuing this work together."

Cassidy Caron

President, Métis National Council

"We come to this table several times a year with a real and sustained effort to strengthen our relationship with Métis partners, and make tangible progress on the path of reconciliation. This is co-development in action. Only when we work together, as equal partners, can we truly move forward on priorities like health and economic development. More to do."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick Facts:

Participants at the meeting included: Cassidy Caron , President of the Métis National Council Elder Veda Weselake Margaret Froh , President of Métis Nation of Ontario Glen McCallum , President of Métis Nation – Saskatchewan Lissa Smith , President of Métis Nation British Columbia President Andrea Sandmaier, Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation within Alberta Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada Dan Vandal , Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Arif Virani , Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne , Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Mark Holland , Minister of Health Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

Since its creation under the Canada-Métis Nation Accord in 2017, the Canada-Métis Nation Permanent Bilateral Mechanism is helping to renew the government-to-government relationship with Métis partners based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.

Canada continues to work with Métis partners to examine ways to honour and recognize the important contributions of Métis to Canada , and to restore Métis to their proper place as partners in Confederation.

